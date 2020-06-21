All apartments in Del City
Location

817 Briarlane Road, Del City, OK 73115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$800

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1209 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 1209 square foot brick house has 3-4 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths with easy access to I-40 & I-35. This home features new central heat and air, granite counters in kitchen, laundry room with storage and washer and dryer hook ups, large fenced yard with storage building, storm windows, recently remodeled. The 4th room is a converted garage that could be used for a bedroom, office, 2nd living area, man cave, etc. Stove and refrigerator will be supplied. Mid Del schools. Fenced back yard. Pets will be considered. Tenant will be responsible for Electricity, Gas, Water/sewer/trash and lawn care.

http://homeheroesllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Briarlane Rd have any available units?
817 Briarlane Rd has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 817 Briarlane Rd have?
Some of 817 Briarlane Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Briarlane Rd currently offering any rent specials?
817 Briarlane Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Briarlane Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Briarlane Rd is pet friendly.
Does 817 Briarlane Rd offer parking?
Yes, 817 Briarlane Rd does offer parking.
Does 817 Briarlane Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Briarlane Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Briarlane Rd have a pool?
No, 817 Briarlane Rd does not have a pool.
Does 817 Briarlane Rd have accessible units?
No, 817 Briarlane Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Briarlane Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Briarlane Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 Briarlane Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 817 Briarlane Rd has units with air conditioning.
