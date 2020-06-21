817 Briarlane Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This 1209 square foot brick house has 3-4 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths with easy access to I-40 & I-35. This home features new central heat and air, granite counters in kitchen, laundry room with storage and washer and dryer hook ups, large fenced yard with storage building, storm windows, recently remodeled. The 4th room is a converted garage that could be used for a bedroom, office, 2nd living area, man cave, etc. Stove and refrigerator will be supplied. Mid Del schools. Fenced back yard. Pets will be considered. Tenant will be responsible for Electricity, Gas, Water/sewer/trash and lawn care.



