All apartments in Del City
Find more places like 4217 Spiva Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Del City, OK
/
4217 Spiva Dr
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

4217 Spiva Dr

4217 Spiva Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Del City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4217 Spiva Drive, Del City, OK 73115

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Rare 4 Bedroom - Near Tinker! - 4 bedrooms
1 1/2 bathrooms
New flooring throughout
refreshed kitchen-
painted cabinets
pantry
dishwasher
new gas range
laundry room
huge living area
lots of ceiling fans
central heat & air
patio
fenced yard

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 Spiva Dr have any available units?
4217 Spiva Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del City, OK.
What amenities does 4217 Spiva Dr have?
Some of 4217 Spiva Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 Spiva Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Spiva Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Spiva Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4217 Spiva Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del City.
Does 4217 Spiva Dr offer parking?
No, 4217 Spiva Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4217 Spiva Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 Spiva Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Spiva Dr have a pool?
No, 4217 Spiva Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4217 Spiva Dr have accessible units?
No, 4217 Spiva Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Spiva Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4217 Spiva Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4217 Spiva Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4217 Spiva Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Hills
4625 Tinker Diagonal St
Del City, OK 73115

Similar Pages

Del City 1 BedroomsDel City 2 Bedrooms
Del City 3 BedroomsDel City Dog Friendly Apartments
Del City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKYukon, OKBethany, OK
Chickasha, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OKNewcastle, OK
Stillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University