4108 S Vickie Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:00 PM

4108 S Vickie Dr

4108 Vickie Dr · (405) 463-0040
Location

4108 Vickie Dr, Del City, OK 73115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4108 S Vickie Dr · Avail. now

$1,095

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Darling 3 bedroom Home Near Tinker Air Force Base! - Close to Shopping, entertainment , Dining and more! This Ranch style home comes equipped with Stove/Oven & Dishwasher, ceiling fans throughout & patio with chain link fence. Close to Del City High School & Townsend Elementary. Less than a 10 Min commute to TAFB. This Home will NOT stay vacant long. Act Fast!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text or call for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing(App Available)

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE5787775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 S Vickie Dr have any available units?
4108 S Vickie Dr has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4108 S Vickie Dr have?
Some of 4108 S Vickie Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 S Vickie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4108 S Vickie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 S Vickie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4108 S Vickie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4108 S Vickie Dr offer parking?
No, 4108 S Vickie Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4108 S Vickie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 S Vickie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 S Vickie Dr have a pool?
No, 4108 S Vickie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4108 S Vickie Dr have accessible units?
No, 4108 S Vickie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 S Vickie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 S Vickie Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4108 S Vickie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4108 S Vickie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
