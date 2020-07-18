All apartments in Del City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

2309 Knox Drive

2309 Knox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Knox Drive, Del City, OK 73115

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
JULY SPECIAL!! NO APPLICATION FEE (normally $30), 50% OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT $375 (normally $750)

Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage home. Home features tile shower, new flooring, fresh paint, central heat & air conditioning, spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans, large kitchen, stove, laundry hookups, large fenced in backyard and more. Tenant is responsible for lawncare and utilities (gas, electric and water). No pets (service animals accepted). No smoking.
Rent is $750 per month.

To schedule a viewing or for more information call (405) 509-9329.
To apply go to www.couplebuyshouses.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Knox Drive have any available units?
2309 Knox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del City, OK.
What amenities does 2309 Knox Drive have?
Some of 2309 Knox Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Knox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Knox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Knox Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2309 Knox Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del City.
Does 2309 Knox Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2309 Knox Drive offers parking.
Does 2309 Knox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Knox Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Knox Drive have a pool?
No, 2309 Knox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2309 Knox Drive have accessible units?
No, 2309 Knox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Knox Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 Knox Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 Knox Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2309 Knox Drive has units with air conditioning.
