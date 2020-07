Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking on-site laundry bbq/grill playground

Welcome to Timber Ridge Gardens in Cushing, Oklahoma. Our family-friendly community features 1, 2 and 3 bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer, private patio area and storage. The apartments in this community participate in The Housing Choice Voucher Program designed to maintain affordable housing for residents. Income limits apply to all households. Let us show you around, call to schedule your private tour today.