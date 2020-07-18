Amenities
1022 NE Scissortail Drive Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Eastside home located in gated Scissortail, Corner lot, - 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage, formal living room and dining area, family room wood ceramic gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with a breakfast nook, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top, built in oven and microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, large master suite with a spacious master bath that includes a whirlpool tub, separate shower, private toilet area, huge walk-in closet, Large large room with a sink area, fenced back yard with a privacy fence, PRE-APPROVAL, SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, PETS ARE NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL.
(RLNE5917514)