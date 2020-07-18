All apartments in Comanche County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1022 NE Scissortail Drive

1022 NE Scissortail Dr · (580) 248-8838
Location

1022 NE Scissortail Dr, Comanche County, OK 73538

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1022 NE Scissortail Drive · Avail. Aug 10

$1,795

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2371 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1022 NE Scissortail Drive Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Eastside home located in gated Scissortail, Corner lot, - 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage, formal living room and dining area, family room wood ceramic gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with a breakfast nook, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top, built in oven and microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, large master suite with a spacious master bath that includes a whirlpool tub, separate shower, private toilet area, huge walk-in closet, Large large room with a sink area, fenced back yard with a privacy fence, PRE-APPROVAL, SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, PETS ARE NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL.

(RLNE5917514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 NE Scissortail Drive have any available units?
1022 NE Scissortail Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1022 NE Scissortail Drive have?
Some of 1022 NE Scissortail Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 NE Scissortail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1022 NE Scissortail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 NE Scissortail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 NE Scissortail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1022 NE Scissortail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1022 NE Scissortail Drive offers parking.
Does 1022 NE Scissortail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 NE Scissortail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 NE Scissortail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1022 NE Scissortail Drive has a pool.
Does 1022 NE Scissortail Drive have accessible units?
No, 1022 NE Scissortail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 NE Scissortail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 NE Scissortail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 NE Scissortail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 NE Scissortail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
