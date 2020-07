The Place at Quail Hollow

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park playground pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill coffee bar hot tub

Quail Hollow Apartment Homes offers the lifestyle you have always deserved. Ideally located in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, our community is situated near the Broken Arrow Expressway, and is within close proximity to the Broken Arrow Golf and Athletic Club, great shopping, fabulous restaurants, Cinemax Movie Theater, and award winning local schools. Quail Hollow Apartment Homes is proud to offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with private balconies or patios, gourmet kitchens, and spacious walk in closets. Our community offers a children's play area, clubhouse, business center, Cafe Bristo, and a sparkling swimming pool. Come tour our community or visit our photo gallery and discover a new way of life!



