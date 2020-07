Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard parking pool pool table garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area conference room dog park fire pit internet cafe lobby new construction online portal

Perfectly located at the corner of Omaha (51st St. South) and Aspen (145th E. Ave.), Broken Arrow's most anticipated apartment home community is NOW OPEN! Tour today and see why Creekside is setting the new standard in apartment home living.



You are our community's future. We commit to exceed your expectations every single day - with the highest level of Service Excellence. Spend some time with us and imagine calling Creekside Apartments "home."