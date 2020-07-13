All apartments in Broken Arrow
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:59 PM

Aspen Village

1947 W Houston St · (918) 376-0366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1947 W Houston St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Aspen Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspen Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Welcome home to Aspen Village, recently renovated apartments in the heart of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Our community offers spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with full appliance packages, open floor plans, and beautiful finishes; to make you feel right at home. Every detailed is considered at Aspen Village. Our onsite leasing, management, and maintenance teams make resident satisfaction a top priority and are here to provide a maintenance-free lifestyle for you. With community amenities like our swimming pool with chaise lounge seating, fitness center, playground, picnic areas, and clubhouse with business center, were sure youll find the perfect space for you at Aspen Village!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250, $300, $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Call for Breed Restriction
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $15
restrictions: Call us for details!
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Aspen Village have any available units?
Aspen Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broken Arrow, OK.
What amenities does Aspen Village have?
Some of Aspen Village's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspen Village currently offering any rent specials?
Aspen Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspen Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspen Village is pet friendly.
Does Aspen Village offer parking?
Yes, Aspen Village offers parking.
Does Aspen Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Aspen Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspen Village have a pool?
Yes, Aspen Village has a pool.
Does Aspen Village have accessible units?
Yes, Aspen Village has accessible units.
Does Aspen Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspen Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Aspen Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aspen Village has units with air conditioning.

