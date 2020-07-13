Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage courtyard internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Welcome home to Aspen Village, recently renovated apartments in the heart of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Our community offers spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with full appliance packages, open floor plans, and beautiful finishes; to make you feel right at home. Every detailed is considered at Aspen Village. Our onsite leasing, management, and maintenance teams make resident satisfaction a top priority and are here to provide a maintenance-free lifestyle for you. With community amenities like our swimming pool with chaise lounge seating, fitness center, playground, picnic areas, and clubhouse with business center, were sure youll find the perfect space for you at Aspen Village!