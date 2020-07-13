Amenities
Welcome home to Aspen Village, recently renovated apartments in the heart of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Our community offers spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with full appliance packages, open floor plans, and beautiful finishes; to make you feel right at home. Every detailed is considered at Aspen Village. Our onsite leasing, management, and maintenance teams make resident satisfaction a top priority and are here to provide a maintenance-free lifestyle for you. With community amenities like our swimming pool with chaise lounge seating, fitness center, playground, picnic areas, and clubhouse with business center, were sure youll find the perfect space for you at Aspen Village!