All apartments in Broken Arrow
Find more places like 2204 West Memphis Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broken Arrow, OK
/
2204 West Memphis Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 PM

2204 West Memphis Place

2204 West Memphis Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broken Arrow
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $800
See all

Location

2204 West Memphis Place, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 West Memphis Place have any available units?
2204 West Memphis Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broken Arrow, OK.
Is 2204 West Memphis Place currently offering any rent specials?
2204 West Memphis Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 West Memphis Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 West Memphis Place is pet friendly.
Does 2204 West Memphis Place offer parking?
No, 2204 West Memphis Place does not offer parking.
Does 2204 West Memphis Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 West Memphis Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 West Memphis Place have a pool?
No, 2204 West Memphis Place does not have a pool.
Does 2204 West Memphis Place have accessible units?
No, 2204 West Memphis Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 West Memphis Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 West Memphis Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2204 West Memphis Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2204 West Memphis Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Village
1947 W Houston St
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
The Place at Quail Hollow
2607 E Albany St
Broken Arrow, OK 74014
Hillside at Madison
512 E Madison St
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Creekside Apartments
2401 W Omaha St
Broken Arrow, OK 74134

Similar Pages

Broken Arrow 1 BedroomsBroken Arrow 2 Bedrooms
Broken Arrow Apartments under $800Broken Arrow Apartments with Parking
Broken Arrow Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tulsa, OKBixby, OKMuskogee, OKBartlesville, OKJenks, OK
Glenpool, OKOwasso, OKPryor Creek, OKClaremore, OKOkmulgee, OK
Wagoner, OKOkemah, OKVinita, OKTahlequah, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Oklahoma State University Institute of TechnologyTulsa Community College
University of Tulsa