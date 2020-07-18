Rent Calculator
Home
/
Broken Arrow, OK
/
1506 E Roanoke Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1506 E Roanoke Place
1506 E Roanoke Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1506 E Roanoke Pl, Broken Arrow, OK 74011
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Built 2018, Neighborhood Pool, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car garage, Custom Cabinets with Granite counters, Fireplace, Open Floor plan, many Extras. $1595 monthly with $1000 Deposit, Sorry NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1506 E Roanoke Place have any available units?
1506 E Roanoke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Broken Arrow, OK
.
What amenities does 1506 E Roanoke Place have?
Some of 1506 E Roanoke Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1506 E Roanoke Place currently offering any rent specials?
1506 E Roanoke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 E Roanoke Place pet-friendly?
No, 1506 E Roanoke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Broken Arrow
.
Does 1506 E Roanoke Place offer parking?
Yes, 1506 E Roanoke Place offers parking.
Does 1506 E Roanoke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 E Roanoke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 E Roanoke Place have a pool?
Yes, 1506 E Roanoke Place has a pool.
Does 1506 E Roanoke Place have accessible units?
No, 1506 E Roanoke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 E Roanoke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 E Roanoke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 E Roanoke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 E Roanoke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
