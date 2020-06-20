All apartments in Broken Arrow
Find more places like 1209 South 29th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broken Arrow, OK
/
1209 South 29th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1209 South 29th Street

1209 South 29th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broken Arrow
See all
Apartments under $800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1209 South 29th Street, Broken Arrow, OK 74014

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 South 29th Street have any available units?
1209 South 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broken Arrow, OK.
Is 1209 South 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1209 South 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 South 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1209 South 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broken Arrow.
Does 1209 South 29th Street offer parking?
No, 1209 South 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1209 South 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 South 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 South 29th Street have a pool?
No, 1209 South 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1209 South 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 1209 South 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 South 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 South 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 South 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1209 South 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge at Rose District
814 North 4th Street
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Creekside Apartments
2401 W Omaha St
Broken Arrow, OK 74134
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
The Place at Quail Hollow
2607 E Albany St
Broken Arrow, OK 74014
Hillside at Madison
512 E Madison St
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Aspen Village
1947 W Houston St
Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Similar Pages

Broken Arrow 1 BedroomsBroken Arrow 2 Bedrooms
Broken Arrow 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBroken Arrow Apartments under $800
Broken Arrow Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tulsa, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OKOwasso, OK
Sapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OKOkmulgee, OKWagoner, OK
Okemah, OKVinita, OKSand Springs, OKTahlequah, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Oklahoma State University Institute of TechnologyTulsa Community College
University of Tulsa