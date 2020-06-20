Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Broken Arrow
Find more places like 1209 South 29th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Broken Arrow, OK
/
1209 South 29th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1209 South 29th Street
1209 South 29th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broken Arrow
See all
Apartments under $800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
1209 South 29th Street, Broken Arrow, OK 74014
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1209 South 29th Street have any available units?
1209 South 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Broken Arrow, OK
.
Is 1209 South 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1209 South 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 South 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1209 South 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Broken Arrow
.
Does 1209 South 29th Street offer parking?
No, 1209 South 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1209 South 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 South 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 South 29th Street have a pool?
No, 1209 South 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1209 South 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 1209 South 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 South 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 South 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 South 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1209 South 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Ridge at Rose District
814 North 4th Street
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Creekside Apartments
2401 W Omaha St
Broken Arrow, OK 74134
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
The Place at Quail Hollow
2607 E Albany St
Broken Arrow, OK 74014
Hillside at Madison
512 E Madison St
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Aspen Village
1947 W Houston St
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Similar Pages
Broken Arrow 1 Bedrooms
Broken Arrow 2 Bedrooms
Broken Arrow 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Broken Arrow Apartments under $800
Broken Arrow Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tulsa, OK
Bixby, OK
Bartlesville, OK
Glenpool, OK
Owasso, OK
Sapulpa, OK
Pryor Creek, OK
Jenks, OK
Okmulgee, OK
Wagoner, OK
Okemah, OK
Vinita, OK
Sand Springs, OK
Tahlequah, OK
Apartments Near Colleges
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
Tulsa Community College
University of Tulsa