Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

26 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Blanchard, OK

Finding an apartment in Blanchard that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
5346 Mockingbird Lane
5346 Mockingbird, Blanchard, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2500 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
149 Blue Drive
149 Blue Dr, Blanchard, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1536 sqft
Brand New 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Newcastle Schools! - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=9dGl2YwiA3&env=production This home offers a ton of usable space.
Results within 5 miles of Blanchard

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
1690 Bartlett Drive
1690 Bartlett Dr, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1068 sqft
1690 Bartlett Drive Available 07/30/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Brick Rental Home in Newcastle - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 30th! This cozy home has a beautiful brick exterior with an open floor plan that includes luxury

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
702 NE 21st Terrace
702 Northeast 21st Terrace, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1281 sqft
702 NE 21st Terrace Available 08/01/20 3BR 2BA Duplex with 2 car garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage duplex with spacious yard in the desired Bradley IV subdivision in Newcastle.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
700 NE 21st Terrace
700 Northeast 21st Terrace, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1281 sqft
3br 2ba Duplex with 2 car garage! - (RLNE5912484)

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
2316 Bradford Circle
2316 Bradford Circle, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1422 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large backyard that’s fully fenced, spacious kitchen with a gas stove top and pantry, large walk-in master closet. Easy access to OKC, Norman, and all surrounding areas. Pets are welcome with $300 pet deposit.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
7010 Kimberly Dr.
7010 Kimberly Drive, Tuttle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2046 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Country Paradise in Tuttle!!! - This beautiful 2,046 sq ft home is ideally located right off of Highway 37, and sits on a large, 1+ acre corner lot.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
1516 NW 13th Street
1516 NW 13th St, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 bath in Newcastle! - Brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage duplex. On the corner of NW 16th and Country Club Rd.
Results within 10 miles of Blanchard
Last updated July 15
8 Units Available
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$635
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Ridge in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15
4 Units Available
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15
21 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,050
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Last updated July 15
9 Units Available
The Falls at Brookhaven
3730 West Rock Creek Rd, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1250 sqft
Close to the light rail for easy commute to Downtown Denver, Sports Authority Field, and the 16th Street Mall. Units with hardwood floors, crown molding, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15
56 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$860
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Last updated July 15
5 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
12601 Heathfield Ln
12601 Heathfield Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2394 sqft
12601 Heathfield Ln Available 08/03/20 Gorgeous Custom Home with 3 Car Garage and Storm Shelter!! - This lovely home is located in a gated community with a swimming pool, park and walking track.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Westmoor
14704 S Harvey Avenue
14704 South Harvey Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1597 sqft
4 Year Old Home That Is On a Cul-De-Sac and Only About 1 Block Away From The New Briarwood Elementary School! Features Include: 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Approximately 1597 Square Feet, Granite Countertops in the Whole House, Walk-In

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Westmoor
113 SW 148th Street
113 Southwest 148th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1550 sqft
5 Year Old Home Located only a few blocks from the New Briarwood Elementary and It Backs Up to An Open Field So There are No Immediate Neighbors Behind! Features: 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Approximately 1550 Square Feet.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
4310 Willowpoint Dr
4310 Willowpoint Dr, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
4310 Willowpoint Dr Available 08/17/20 Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in West Norman! - Spacious and Newly remodeled! 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in West Norman. Kitchen comes with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Dining area. Washer/dryer hook-ups.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
4011 Sam Gordon
4011 Sam Gordon Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2545 sqft
Brookhaven Home for Rent - This beautiful 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home includes walk-in closets, wood floors, a pantry, a covered patio, double oven and built in gas cook top, dishwasher, jetted tub, and a security system.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
4504 Saratoga Drive
4504 Saratoga Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1781 sqft
Bright and spacious! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located in sought after Truman school district. Home has an open floor plan, large living room with fireplace, beautiful wide plank laminate flooring and new carpet.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
201 N. Westchester Ave.
201 North Westchester Avenue, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1595 sqft
This mid-century home built in 1955 has so much charm! Remodeled in 2012 with new paint, carpet, ceramic tile, and new HVAC. It features a large living room and formal dining room.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
2805 Brompton Dr.
2805 Brompton Drive, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1484 sqft
Spring Into This West Norman Beauty with 1/2 Off the First Months Rent! - This spacious Berkley 2 bed 1.5 bath is ready to be called home! Beautiful fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a wet bar are only the start of the amenities in this one.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
15505 Acacia Road
15505 Acacia Road, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
15505 Acacia Road Available 08/01/20 Easy to Call Home! - This home is located at SW 149th & Western in Wildflower addition. New paint + laminate wood floors! New tile and updated fixtures! Fenced yard with shed, clean carpet, large master closet.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
417 Terrace Place
417 Terrace Place, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2464 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 417 Terrace Place in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Blanchard, OK

Finding an apartment in Blanchard that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

