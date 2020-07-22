Apartment List
blanchard
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:36 PM

31 Apartments for rent in Blanchard, OK with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Blanchard apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
304 Cherokee Court
304 Cherokee Court, Blanchard, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,390
1654 sqft
(4) Bed/(2) Bath in Blanchard Avail NOW! - New carpet and updates! Located in cul-de-sac. Major appliances included in kitchen. Master includes walk-in closet and extra storage. No pets.
Results within 5 miles of Blanchard

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2319 County Rd. 1222
2319 County Road 1222, Grady County, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
2319 County Rd. 1222 Available 08/07/20 Blanchard 2 Bed 1 Bath - Located in the heart of Bridge Creek Communities this 2 bed 1 bath unit has an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms and fully fenced back yard and ample off street parking. Sorry No Pets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1313 Wade St
1313 Wade St, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1256 sqft
1313 Wade St Available 08/03/20 **Brand New 3 Bedroom Home** - Brand new duplex located minutes away from I-44 and Newcastle Casino. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, durable wood-like floors, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1520 NW 13th Street
1520 NW 13th St, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex in Newcastle - 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage duplex in Newcastle. On the corner of NW 16th and Country Club Rd.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
702 NE 21st Terrace
702 Northeast 21st Terrace, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1281 sqft
702 NE 21st Terrace Available 08/01/20 3BR 2BA Duplex with 2 car garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage duplex with spacious yard in the desired Bradley IV subdivision in Newcastle.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1770 Bartlett Drive
1770 Bartlett Dr, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1633 sqft
1770 Bartlett Drive Available 09/18/20 *Pre-Lease* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Bradford Place Community - *Pre-Leasing! Available September 18th! This plan boasts of a fantastic open living room and kitchen with beautiful luxury vinyl

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
7010 Kimberly Dr.
7010 Kimberly Drive, Tuttle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2046 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Country Paradise in Tuttle!!! - This beautiful 2,046 sq ft home is ideally located right off of Highway 37, and sits on a large, 1+ acre corner lot.
Results within 10 miles of Blanchard
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
20 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,035
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
7 Units Available
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$635
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Ridge in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
The Falls at Brookhaven
3730 West Rock Creek Rd, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1250 sqft
Close to the light rail for easy commute to Downtown Denver, Sports Authority Field, and the 16th Street Mall. Units with hardwood floors, crown molding, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
46 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$860
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
7 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1714 Denison Drive
1714 Denison Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
937 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a single car garage. Walk to Cleveland Elementary. - Nice three bedroom with bath an a half. Carpet in main living and bedrooms. Vinyl in dining, kitchen, and baths. Nice size bedrooms. Storm windows.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15505 Acacia Road
15505 Acacia Road, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
15505 Acacia Road Available 08/01/20 Easy to Call Home! - This home is located at SW 149th & Western in Wildflower addition. New paint + laminate wood floors! New tile and updated fixtures! Fenced yard with shed, clean carpet, large master closet.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4904 SW 122nd Terr
4904 SW 122nd Ter, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1814 sqft
4904 SW 122nd Terr Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3BR/2BA Home in Gated Community with Amenities Galore! - This beautiful 3 BR, 2 BA house in gated community has everything you could need! Located in Williamson Farms, the community boasts 3 gated

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12601 Heathfield Ln
12601 Heathfield Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2394 sqft
Gorgeous Custom Home with 3 Car Garage and Storm Shelter!! - This lovely home is located in a gated community with a swimming pool, park and walking track.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
212 Willow Branch Road
212 Willow Branch Rd, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$860
1310 sqft
Two-Story Townhome. West Norman! Newer Flooring and Paint! - Two-story townhome with (1) bed and full bath downstairs. (1) bed, full bath and walk-in closet upstairs that overlooks the living. Truman Elementary.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4016 Ripple Ave
4016 Ripple Avenue, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1651 sqft
4016 Ripple Ave Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom/2 bathroom in Cascade with storm shelter - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Cascade with storm shelter, fireplace and fenced yard. Tile floors in kitchen., foyer and bathroom. Washer/dryer connections.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2709 Aspen Circle
2709 Aspen Circle, Norman, OK
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2793 sqft
5 Bedroom 3.5 bath home with 2 car garage convenient to OU & HWY 9. AVAILABLE NOW! - Large 5 bedroom home with 3.5 baths located on a cul-de-sac near OU and HWY 9. Large living & dining area with laminate flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3820 Cord Circle
3820 Cord Circle, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1654 sqft
West Norman Patio Home! Avail NOW! Spacious 1600 sqft! - Spacious 1600 sq.ft. home close to shopping with easy access to I-35. Mater bath with Jacuzzi tub and stand-alone shower. Wet bar & utility room. Mowing Included.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1106 W Apache St
1106 West Apache Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1325 sqft
Close to Campus!! - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2032446)

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2102 S. Robinson
2102 South Robinson Avenue, Moore, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
2102 S. Robinson Available 08/01/20 2 bed, 2 bath with over-sized 1 car garage for rent in SW OKC near Santa Fe and SW 149th.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4011 Sam Gordon
4011 Sam Gordon Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2545 sqft
Brookhaven Home for Rent - This beautiful 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home includes walk-in closets, wood floors, a pantry, a covered patio, double oven and built in gas cook top, dishwasher, jetted tub, and a security system.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Blanchard, OK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Blanchard apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

