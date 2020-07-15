Apartment List
/
OK
/
blanchard
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:36 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Blanchard, OK with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
5346 Mockingbird Lane
5346 Mockingbird, Blanchard, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2500 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Results within 5 miles of Blanchard

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
702 NE 21st Terrace
702 Northeast 21st Terrace, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1281 sqft
702 NE 21st Terrace Available 08/01/20 3BR 2BA Duplex with 2 car garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage duplex with spacious yard in the desired Bradley IV subdivision in Newcastle.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
700 NE 21st Terrace
700 Northeast 21st Terrace, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1281 sqft
3br 2ba Duplex with 2 car garage! - (RLNE5912484)

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2316 Bradford Circle
2316 Bradford Circle, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1422 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large backyard that’s fully fenced, spacious kitchen with a gas stove top and pantry, large walk-in master closet. Easy access to OKC, Norman, and all surrounding areas. Pets are welcome with $300 pet deposit.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
7010 Kimberly Dr.
7010 Kimberly Drive, Tuttle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2046 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Country Paradise in Tuttle!!! - This beautiful 2,046 sq ft home is ideally located right off of Highway 37, and sits on a large, 1+ acre corner lot.
Results within 10 miles of Blanchard
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
8 Units Available
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$635
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Ridge in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
4 Units Available
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
21 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,050
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
56 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$860
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
5 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
12601 Heathfield Ln
12601 Heathfield Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2394 sqft
12601 Heathfield Ln Available 08/03/20 Gorgeous Custom Home with 3 Car Garage and Storm Shelter!! - This lovely home is located in a gated community with a swimming pool, park and walking track.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3820 Cord Circle
3820 Cord Circle, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1654 sqft
3820 Cord Circle Available 07/17/20 West Norman Patio Home! Avail NOW! Spacious 1600 sqft! - Spacious 1600 sq.ft. home close to shopping with easy access to I-35. Mater bath with Jacuzzi tub and stand-alone shower. Wet bar & utility room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1205 SW 22nd Street
1205 Southwest 22nd Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1113 sqft
REAL BEAUTY IN MOORE...A MUST SEE.....REMODELED... BUILT IN 1998 WITH APPROX 1120 S/F OPEN AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE w WOOD MANTLE, NEWER WOOD LOOK VYNAL FLOORING, NEWER CEILING FAN.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Westmoor
113 SW 148th Street
113 Southwest 148th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1550 sqft
5 Year Old Home Located only a few blocks from the New Briarwood Elementary and It Backs Up to An Open Field So There are No Immediate Neighbors Behind! Features: 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Approximately 1550 Square Feet.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4310 Willowpoint Dr
4310 Willowpoint Dr, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
4310 Willowpoint Dr Available 08/17/20 Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in West Norman! - Spacious and Newly remodeled! 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in West Norman. Kitchen comes with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Dining area. Washer/dryer hook-ups.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4011 Sam Gordon
4011 Sam Gordon Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2545 sqft
Brookhaven Home for Rent - This beautiful 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home includes walk-in closets, wood floors, a pantry, a covered patio, double oven and built in gas cook top, dishwasher, jetted tub, and a security system.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
4504 Saratoga Drive
4504 Saratoga Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1781 sqft
Bright and spacious! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located in sought after Truman school district. Home has an open floor plan, large living room with fireplace, beautiful wide plank laminate flooring and new carpet.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1807 Beverly Hills Drive
1807 Beverly Hills Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1274 sqft
"Please do not disturb tenants" This home can be shown either with Face Time or on site. If you want a convenient location to I-35, University of Oklahoma or Hwy 9 this home will work.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Westmoor
14304 S Brent Drive
14304 South Brent Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Moore School District! Large living room with vaulted ceiling and wood-burning fireplace * Eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator included * Indoor

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
417 Terrace Place
417 Terrace Place, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2464 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 417 Terrace Place in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4016 Ripple Ave
4016 Ripple Avenue, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1651 sqft
4016 Ripple Ave Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom/2 bathroom in Cascade with storm shelter - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Cascade with storm shelter, fireplace and fenced yard. Tile floors in kitchen., foyer and bathroom. Washer/dryer connections.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Blanchard, OK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Blanchard renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Blanchard 3 BedroomsBlanchard Apartments with Balconies
Blanchard Apartments with GaragesBlanchard Apartments with Parking
Blanchard Dog Friendly ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKLawton, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKDuncan, OK
Yukon, OKDel City, OKBethany, OKChickasha, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OK
Mustang, OKNewcastle, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKWarr Acres, OKNichols Hills, OKShawnee, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
Cameron UniversityUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene University