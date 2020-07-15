/
3 bedroom apartments
36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Blanchard, OK
304 Cherokee Court
304 Cherokee Court, Blanchard, OK
(4) Bed/(2) Bath in Blanchard Avail NOW! - New carpet and updates! Located in cul-de-sac. Major appliances included in kitchen. Master includes walk-in closet and extra storage. No pets.
5346 Mockingbird Lane
5346 Mockingbird, Blanchard, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2500 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
149 Blue Drive
149 Blue Dr, Blanchard, OK
Brand New 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Newcastle Schools! - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=9dGl2YwiA3&env=production This home offers a ton of usable space.
Results within 5 miles of Blanchard
1690 Bartlett Drive
1690 Bartlett Dr, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1068 sqft
1690 Bartlett Drive Available 07/30/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Brick Rental Home in Newcastle - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 30th! This cozy home has a beautiful brick exterior with an open floor plan that includes luxury
821 NW 6th St
821 NW 6th St, Newcastle, OK
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
904 NW 6th Street
904 NW 6th St, Newcastle, OK
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 904 NW 6th Street in Newcastle. View photos, descriptions and more!
702 NE 21st Terrace
702 Northeast 21st Terrace, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1281 sqft
702 NE 21st Terrace Available 08/01/20 3BR 2BA Duplex with 2 car garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage duplex with spacious yard in the desired Bradley IV subdivision in Newcastle.
700 NE 21st Terrace
700 Northeast 21st Terrace, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1281 sqft
3br 2ba Duplex with 2 car garage! - (RLNE5912484)
421 Saint James Place
421 St James Pl, Newcastle, OK
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
2316 Bradford Circle
2316 Bradford Circle, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1422 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large backyard that’s fully fenced, spacious kitchen with a gas stove top and pantry, large walk-in master closet. Easy access to OKC, Norman, and all surrounding areas. Pets are welcome with $300 pet deposit.
1104 NW 5th Street
1104 NW 5th St, Newcastle, OK
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1104 NW 5th Street in Newcastle. View photos, descriptions and more!
1101 Northwest 5th Street
1101 NW 5th St, Newcastle, OK
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
7010 Kimberly Dr.
7010 Kimberly Drive, Tuttle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2046 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Country Paradise in Tuttle!!! - This beautiful 2,046 sq ft home is ideally located right off of Highway 37, and sits on a large, 1+ acre corner lot.
1516 NW 13th Street
1516 NW 13th St, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 bath in Newcastle! - Brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage duplex. On the corner of NW 16th and Country Club Rd.
Results within 10 miles of Blanchard
The Falls at Brookhaven
3730 West Rock Creek Rd, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1250 sqft
Close to the light rail for easy commute to Downtown Denver, Sports Authority Field, and the 16th Street Mall. Units with hardwood floors, crown molding, and walk-in closets.
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
3313 Greenwood Dr.
3313 Greenwood Drive, Norman, OK
3313 Greenwood Dr. Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Great fully furnished home on the west side of Norman. $1850 month to month or long term leases available. Property will be available starting August 1st. (RLNE4529365)
12601 Heathfield Ln
12601 Heathfield Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
12601 Heathfield Ln Available 08/03/20 Gorgeous Custom Home with 3 Car Garage and Storm Shelter!! - This lovely home is located in a gated community with a swimming pool, park and walking track.
3108 Southwest 121st Street
3108 Southwest 121st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1662 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1424 SW 23rd Street
1424 Southwest 23rd Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1692 sqft
Great home with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, spacious fenced yard. Bonus room upstairs. Excellent location- don't miss this one! Large family room, full bedroom and bathroom suite upstairs- excellent floorplan!
Westmoor
14704 S Broadway Avenue
14704 South Broadway Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1635 sqft
Beautiful home! Granite Countertops! 3 Bed with a study. $900 depposit
1205 SW 22nd Street
1205 Southwest 22nd Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1113 sqft
REAL BEAUTY IN MOORE...A MUST SEE.....REMODELED... BUILT IN 1998 WITH APPROX 1120 S/F OPEN AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE w WOOD MANTLE, NEWER WOOD LOOK VYNAL FLOORING, NEWER CEILING FAN.
2711 N Bishops Drive
2711 Bishops Dr, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
This beautifully remodeled home awaits you! Soaring ceilings with a spacious kitchen. It is equipped with all new energy-efficient stainless steel appliances including smooth top electric stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher.
14704 S Harvey Avenue
14704 South Harvey Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1597 sqft
4 Year Old Home That Is On a Cul-De-Sac and Only About 1 Block Away From The New Briarwood Elementary School! Features Include: 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Approximately 1597 Square Feet, Granite Countertops in the Whole House, Walk-In