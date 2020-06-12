All apartments in Blanchard
5346 Mockingbird Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:50 AM

5346 Mockingbird Lane

5346 Mockingbird · (405) 296-6423
Location

5346 Mockingbird, Blanchard, OK 73010

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5346 Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
5346 Mockingbird Lane has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5346 Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5346 Mockingbird Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5346 Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5346 Mockingbird Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5346 Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
No, 5346 Mockingbird Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5346 Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5346 Mockingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5346 Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 5346 Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5346 Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 5346 Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5346 Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5346 Mockingbird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5346 Mockingbird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5346 Mockingbird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
