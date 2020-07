Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse e-payments game room key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices. All new: we now offer an all bills paid available for all of our luxury apartments! We are located close to the intersection of 151st and Memorial, a stone's throw from Bentley Park, shopping, dining, and entertainment! We invite you to take a look around and view our endless amenities list, while you relax in the clubhouse and enjoy fresh baked cookies. There has never been a better time to enjoy luxury living! Apply today and live a luxurious tomorrow.