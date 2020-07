Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar community garden fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance trash valet

Encore Memorial is located in the growing community of Bixby, Oklahoma and offers a collection of uniquely designed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. With a beautifully appointed clubhouse that includes a Fitness Center, Media Center, Wi-Fi Urban Lounge, and Coffee Bar, you can dream big! Live the Beautiful Life with no sacrifices. Enjoy our resort-style pool and spa, gather around our firepit, or indulge your green thumb in our community garden. Encore Memorial is conveniently located with immediate access to Memorial (64), area shopping, and all that Bixby and Tulsa have to offer. Come be a part of something special at an award-winning community that is unlike anything you have experienced!