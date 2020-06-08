Rent Calculator
Bixby, OK
14828 S Toledo Ave
14828 S Toledo Ave
14828 South Toledo Avenue
No Longer Available
Bixby
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location
14828 South Toledo Avenue, Bixby, OK 74008
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute house in Bixby is in a smaller gated community. Neutral colors throughout with 3 nice sized bedrooms and two full baths. Close to highway access and golf course!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14828 S Toledo Ave have any available units?
14828 S Toledo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bixby, OK
.
Is 14828 S Toledo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14828 S Toledo Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14828 S Toledo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14828 S Toledo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14828 S Toledo Ave offer parking?
No, 14828 S Toledo Ave does not offer parking.
Does 14828 S Toledo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14828 S Toledo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14828 S Toledo Ave have a pool?
No, 14828 S Toledo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14828 S Toledo Ave have accessible units?
No, 14828 S Toledo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14828 S Toledo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14828 S Toledo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14828 S Toledo Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14828 S Toledo Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
