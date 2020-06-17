7408 NW 22nd St

Amenities

garbage disposal recently renovated some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

$99 Move In Special!! - Property Id: 273904



Western Oaks Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Bethany. We are conveniently located near shopping, schools, restaurants, and minutes away from Lake Overholser and Downtown OKC. Our 1 and 2 bedroom homes have been totally renovated on the inside and beautiful!! New flooring, paint, lighting, and plumbing fixtures (select units). Our property is quiet and everyone is friendly. Our maintenance guys are excellent. The office staff is professional and efficient. All in all we take pride in our service and our community. Just come on by and take a look. We know you will love it here!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273904

Property Id 273904



(RLNE5758913)