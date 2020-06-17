All apartments in Bethany
7408 NW 22nd St
7408 NW 22nd St

7408 NW 22nd St · (405) 789-8635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7408 NW 22nd St, Bethany, OK 73008

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $550 · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
$99 Move In Special!! - Property Id: 273904

Western Oaks Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Bethany. We are conveniently located near shopping, schools, restaurants, and minutes away from Lake Overholser and Downtown OKC. Our 1 and 2 bedroom homes have been totally renovated on the inside and beautiful!! New flooring, paint, lighting, and plumbing fixtures (select units). Our property is quiet and everyone is friendly. Our maintenance guys are excellent. The office staff is professional and efficient. All in all we take pride in our service and our community. Just come on by and take a look. We know you will love it here!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273904
Property Id 273904

(RLNE5758913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7408 NW 22nd St have any available units?
7408 NW 22nd St has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bethany, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bethany Rent Report.
What amenities does 7408 NW 22nd St have?
Some of 7408 NW 22nd St's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7408 NW 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
7408 NW 22nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7408 NW 22nd St pet-friendly?
No, 7408 NW 22nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethany.
Does 7408 NW 22nd St offer parking?
No, 7408 NW 22nd St does not offer parking.
Does 7408 NW 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7408 NW 22nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7408 NW 22nd St have a pool?
No, 7408 NW 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 7408 NW 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 7408 NW 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 7408 NW 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7408 NW 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
