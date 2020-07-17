All apartments in Bethany
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

5202 Oakwood Villas Court

5202 Oakwood Villas Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5202 Oakwood Villas Ct, Bethany, OK 73008

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new and ready for move in! Be the first to occupy this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Bethany! -

(RLNE5858383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 Oakwood Villas Court have any available units?
5202 Oakwood Villas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethany, OK.
How much is rent in Bethany, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bethany Rent Report.
What amenities does 5202 Oakwood Villas Court have?
Some of 5202 Oakwood Villas Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 Oakwood Villas Court currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Oakwood Villas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 Oakwood Villas Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5202 Oakwood Villas Court is pet friendly.
Does 5202 Oakwood Villas Court offer parking?
No, 5202 Oakwood Villas Court does not offer parking.
Does 5202 Oakwood Villas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 Oakwood Villas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 Oakwood Villas Court have a pool?
No, 5202 Oakwood Villas Court does not have a pool.
Does 5202 Oakwood Villas Court have accessible units?
No, 5202 Oakwood Villas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 Oakwood Villas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5202 Oakwood Villas Court does not have units with dishwashers.
