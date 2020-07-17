Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bethany
Find more places like 5202 Oakwood Villas Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bethany, OK
/
5202 Oakwood Villas Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5202 Oakwood Villas Court
5202 Oakwood Villas Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethany
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5202 Oakwood Villas Ct, Bethany, OK 73008
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new and ready for move in! Be the first to occupy this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Bethany! -
(RLNE5858383)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5202 Oakwood Villas Court have any available units?
5202 Oakwood Villas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bethany, OK
.
How much is rent in Bethany, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bethany Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5202 Oakwood Villas Court have?
Some of 5202 Oakwood Villas Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5202 Oakwood Villas Court currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Oakwood Villas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 Oakwood Villas Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5202 Oakwood Villas Court is pet friendly.
Does 5202 Oakwood Villas Court offer parking?
No, 5202 Oakwood Villas Court does not offer parking.
Does 5202 Oakwood Villas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 Oakwood Villas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 Oakwood Villas Court have a pool?
No, 5202 Oakwood Villas Court does not have a pool.
Does 5202 Oakwood Villas Court have accessible units?
No, 5202 Oakwood Villas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 Oakwood Villas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5202 Oakwood Villas Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St
Bethany, OK 73008
Similar Pages
Bethany 1 Bedrooms
Bethany 2 Bedrooms
Bethany Apartments with Pools
Bethany Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bethany Pet Friendly Places
Pottawatomie County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Oklahoma City, OK
Norman, OK
Edmond, OK
Midwest City, OK
Shawnee, OK
Yukon, OK
Del City, OK
Chickasha, OK
Blanchard, OK
El Reno, OK
Mustang, OK
Newcastle, OK
Nichols Hills, OK
Moore, OK
The Village, OK
Guthrie, OK
Warr Acres, OK
Stillwater, OK
Apartments Near Colleges
Southern Nazarene University
Mid-America Christian University
Moore Norman Technology Center
University of Central Oklahoma
Oklahoma Christian University