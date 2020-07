Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub internet access smoke-free community

Lexington Commons Apartments and Townhomes provides you with a stylish, comfortable lifestyle that others dream about.Conveniently located in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, we offer easy access to everything your life requires.You'll be immersed in a community with close proximity to some of the greatest restaurants, shopping, and cultural opportunities in the region.