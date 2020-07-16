117 W 2nd St

Amenities

Noble Lofts- Live in the Rich History - Property Id: 67743



Picture the idyllic community Downtown — a two-lane road, street parking, broad sidewalks adorned with street lamps, park benches, and greenery. But what really makes a Downtown is the buildings — clay bricks stacked two stories high, wide picture windows perfect for sidewalk shopping, and decorative tarp awnings that harbor patrons from the sun and the rain. Noble Lofts - Bartlesville Apartments lifestyle is just like that.



Our community amenities include historic building and finishes, energy efficient construction, one block to Conoco - Philips and Phillips 66 campuses and easy walk to retail, restaurants, and entertainment.



Our spectacular features include secured entry, open layout, large windows, 10 foot high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor, stack washer and dryers and modern bathroom.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/67743

