Bartlesville, OK
117 W 2nd St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

117 W 2nd St

117 West 2nd Street · (918) 200-6762
Location

117 West 2nd Street, Bartlesville, OK 74003

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $899 · Avail. now

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Noble Lofts- Live in the Rich History - Property Id: 67743

Picture the idyllic community Downtown — a two-lane road, street parking, broad sidewalks adorned with street lamps, park benches, and greenery. But what really makes a Downtown is the buildings — clay bricks stacked two stories high, wide picture windows perfect for sidewalk shopping, and decorative tarp awnings that harbor patrons from the sun and the rain. Noble Lofts - Bartlesville Apartments lifestyle is just like that.

Our community amenities include historic building and finishes, energy efficient construction, one block to Conoco - Philips and Phillips 66 campuses and easy walk to retail, restaurants, and entertainment.

Our spectacular features include secured entry, open layout, large windows, 10 foot high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor, stack washer and dryers and modern bathroom.
Property Id 67743

(RLNE5887891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 W 2nd St have any available units?
117 W 2nd St has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 117 W 2nd St have?
Some of 117 W 2nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 W 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
117 W 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 W 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 W 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 117 W 2nd St offer parking?
No, 117 W 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 117 W 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 W 2nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 W 2nd St have a pool?
No, 117 W 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 117 W 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 117 W 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 117 W 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 W 2nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 W 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 W 2nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
