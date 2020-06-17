All apartments in Ada
925 E. 9th, Apt A
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

925 E. 9th, Apt A

925 East 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

925 East 9th Street, Ada, OK 74820

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SECURTIY DEPOSIT: $700.00

.PET FEE: $300.00 (Per Pet, nonrefundable on approved pets only)

APPLIANCES:

Stove/Oven Hot water Tank (gas)

UTILITIES: paid by Tenant

OG&E: Electric Centerpoint: Gas
City of Ada: Water/Trash/Sewer

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Central Heat (gas)/ Air

***$25 monthly maintenance fee***

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Ada

LEASE TERMS: 1st months rent and security deposit are due at time of lease signing. Advertised price is for 1 year lease $850.00, 6 month lease will be $900.00 .Managed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Anderson Properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 E. 9th, Apt A have any available units?
925 E. 9th, Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ada, OK.
Is 925 E. 9th, Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
925 E. 9th, Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 E. 9th, Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 E. 9th, Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 925 E. 9th, Apt A offer parking?
No, 925 E. 9th, Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 925 E. 9th, Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 E. 9th, Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 E. 9th, Apt A have a pool?
No, 925 E. 9th, Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 925 E. 9th, Apt A have accessible units?
No, 925 E. 9th, Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 925 E. 9th, Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 E. 9th, Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 E. 9th, Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 E. 9th, Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.
