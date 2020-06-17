925 E. 9th, Apt A

Amenities

pet friendly range oven

Unit Amenities oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SECURTIY DEPOSIT: $700.00



.PET FEE: $300.00 (Per Pet, nonrefundable on approved pets only)



APPLIANCES:



Stove/Oven Hot water Tank (gas)



UTILITIES: paid by Tenant



OG&E: Electric Centerpoint: Gas

City of Ada: Water/Trash/Sewer



SPECIAL FEATURES:



Central Heat (gas)/ Air



***$25 monthly maintenance fee***



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Ada



LEASE TERMS: 1st months rent and security deposit are due at time of lease signing. Advertised price is for 1 year lease $850.00, 6 month lease will be $900.00 .Managed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Anderson Properties