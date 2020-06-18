Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Youngstown
Find more places like 917 East Philadelphia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Youngstown, OH
/
917 East Philadelphia Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
917 East Philadelphia Ave
917 East Philadelphia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Youngstown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
917 East Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502
Lansingville
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1 bath Cape Cod, full basement, 1 car garage. First month, last month, and security deposit due upon signing lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 917 East Philadelphia Ave have any available units?
917 East Philadelphia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Youngstown, OH
.
Is 917 East Philadelphia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
917 East Philadelphia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 East Philadelphia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 917 East Philadelphia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Youngstown
.
Does 917 East Philadelphia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 917 East Philadelphia Ave does offer parking.
Does 917 East Philadelphia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 East Philadelphia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 East Philadelphia Ave have a pool?
No, 917 East Philadelphia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 917 East Philadelphia Ave have accessible units?
No, 917 East Philadelphia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 917 East Philadelphia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 East Philadelphia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 East Philadelphia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 East Philadelphia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Youngstown 2 Bedrooms
Youngstown Apartments with Balcony
Youngstown Apartments with Parking
Youngstown Dog Friendly Apartments
Youngstown Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PA
Akron, OH
Stow, OH
Kent, OH
Canton, OH
Streetsboro, OH
Green, OH
Solon, OH
Hudson, OH
Niles, OH
Aurora, OH
Fernway, PA
Carnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PA
Louisville, OH
Coraopolis, PA
Warren, OH
North Canton, OH
Seven Fields, PA
Rochester, PA
Apartments Near Colleges
Chatham University
Point Park University
Kent State University at Kent
Duquesne University
Community College of Allegheny County