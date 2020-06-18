All apartments in Youngstown
917 East Philadelphia Ave
917 East Philadelphia Ave

917 East Philadelphia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

917 East Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502
Lansingville

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1 bath Cape Cod, full basement, 1 car garage. First month, last month, and security deposit due upon signing lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 East Philadelphia Ave have any available units?
917 East Philadelphia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Youngstown, OH.
Is 917 East Philadelphia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
917 East Philadelphia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 East Philadelphia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 917 East Philadelphia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Youngstown.
Does 917 East Philadelphia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 917 East Philadelphia Ave does offer parking.
Does 917 East Philadelphia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 East Philadelphia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 East Philadelphia Ave have a pool?
No, 917 East Philadelphia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 917 East Philadelphia Ave have accessible units?
No, 917 East Philadelphia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 917 East Philadelphia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 East Philadelphia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 East Philadelphia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 East Philadelphia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
