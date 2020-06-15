Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

469 N. Glenellen Ave - This is a 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ranch style home located at 469 N. Glenellen Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Home has many updates, full basement, fenced in back yard, and detached garage. The entire house is hardwood floors and has a large living room. If you are interested in setting up a showing please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and complete one of our free applications. Once we receive it a leasing agent will reach out to set up a showing. Thank you.



(RLNE5823746)