Youngstown, OH
469 N. Glenellen Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

469 N. Glenellen Ave

469 North Glenellen Avenue · (330) 718-7725
Location

469 North Glenellen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509
Belle Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 469 N. Glenellen Ave · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
469 N. Glenellen Ave - This is a 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ranch style home located at 469 N. Glenellen Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Home has many updates, full basement, fenced in back yard, and detached garage. The entire house is hardwood floors and has a large living room. If you are interested in setting up a showing please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and complete one of our free applications. Once we receive it a leasing agent will reach out to set up a showing. Thank you.

(RLNE5823746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 N. Glenellen Ave have any available units?
469 N. Glenellen Ave has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 469 N. Glenellen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
469 N. Glenellen Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 N. Glenellen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 469 N. Glenellen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 469 N. Glenellen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 469 N. Glenellen Ave does offer parking.
Does 469 N. Glenellen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 469 N. Glenellen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 N. Glenellen Ave have a pool?
No, 469 N. Glenellen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 469 N. Glenellen Ave have accessible units?
No, 469 N. Glenellen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 469 N. Glenellen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 469 N. Glenellen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 469 N. Glenellen Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 469 N. Glenellen Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
