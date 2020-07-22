Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:03 PM

73 Apartments for rent in Wyoming, OH with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Wyoming offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
6 Rolling Hills Dr.
6 Rolling Hills Drive, Wyoming, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1740 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious tri-level condo in lovely Wyoming, OH - Property Id: 304840 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Condo with attached garage! New flooring and paint throughout most of the unit! Double pantry in Kitchen and all appliances stay.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
119 Vermont Ave
119 Vermont Avenue, Wyoming, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
965 sqft
Located only steps from Vermont Primary school and within walking distance of shopping and restaurants. Features incl; New LVT and refinshed HW floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen and bath.
Results within 1 mile of Wyoming
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
17 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Results within 5 miles of Wyoming
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
11 Units Available
Woodlawn
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$629
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
30 Units Available
Woodlawn
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,041
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Reading
1183 Fuhrman Road
1183 Fuhrman Road, Reading, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1688 sqft
Take a 3D Video Tour from anywhere in the world: https://bit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Kennedy Heights
6265 Rogers Park Place
6265 Rogers Park Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
3358 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom 2 family in Kennedy Heights with an abundance of charm and original character. Over 1500 sqft!! Original hardwood floors. Large living room, dinning room, and kitchen (dishwasher included). Master bedroom has 2 closets.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Norwood
4744 Ridgeway Ave.
4744 Ridgeway Avenue, Norwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
450 sqft
This cozy space is located on the 1st level of a 2 family home, on a no-outlet street.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakley
5025 Barrows Avenue
5025 Barrow Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Preleaseing totally remodeled from top to bottom, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in coveted Oakley. Open floor plan, quartz counters, island, dishwasher, washer and dryer in unit, ceiling fans, and central ac. Units scheduled to be finished mid July.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Ridge
5729 Montgomery Road
5729 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Los Angeles style living...right here in Cincy! New Luxury Finishes designed and built by our Los Angeles based team. W/D in unit, stainless steel appliances, Fitness Center, Quartz Ctps, Dedicated Fiber WiFi. Available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Ridge
5637 Abbottsford Street
5637 Abbottsford Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
Open concept 1 Bedroom in Pleasant Ridge. 2nd floor unit, washer and dryer included.
Results within 10 miles of Wyoming
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
21 Units Available
Mount Healthy Heights
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated and located in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio resides The Parkton. These freshly updated apartment homes and townhomes are in a prime locale with easy access to freeways and an excellent variety of great shopping and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
28 Units Available
Olde West Chester
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$986
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
119 Units Available
Blue Ash
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
10 Units Available
East Walnut HIlls
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,209
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
19 Units Available
Central Business District
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,165
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,364
1789 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Oakley
Brookstone Village Apartments
3515 Brookstone Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the city near parks and golf. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, and ample green space. Spacious interiors with newer appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$990
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,196
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1348 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
9 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,176
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,308
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
Kenwood
Olde Towne In Kenwood
6915 Lynnfield Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,242
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,988
1434 sqft
Elegant homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a basketball court, bike storage and playground. By Kenwood Towne Center for convenient shopping. Right near I-71 for easy trips to downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:09 PM
31 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$741
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:43 PM
18 Units Available
Central Business District
Seven at Broadway
345 E 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,375
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1155 sqft
Convenient to downtown Cincinnati's entertainment and business districts. Luxury apartments with spectacular views situated atop an eight-story car park. Community offers social events and complimentary coffee. Property features biometric access for peace of mind.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
67 Units Available
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
