Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM

93 Apartments for rent in Wyoming, OH with hardwood floors

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
30 Vermont Avenue
30 Vermont Avenue, Wyoming, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2600 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in prestigious Wyoming, Ohio.
Results within 1 mile of Wyoming
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
5 Units Available
Lockland
Anna Marie Apartments
300 Hillside Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
641 sqft
Welcome to Anna Marie Apartments, a small three-story brick community in the Lockland neighborhood of Cincinnati. Here you'll enjoy a country-like setting but easy access to everything the city has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Wyoming
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Paddock Hills
Park Lane
4201 Victory Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable living minutes from downtown Cincinnati. These high-rise homes offer covered parking, a community lounge and fitness center. Also discover the barbecue and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Ridge
The Estates At Fernview
2587 Fernview Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$939
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in single-floor ranch homes or carriage house-style buildings. Pet-friendly units have central air conditioning and heat, private entrances, new appliances, and more. Near public transportation on Montgomery Rd.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Sharonville
10915 Fernhill Drive,
10915 Fernhill Drive, Sharonville, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1908 sqft
10915 Fernhill 4BR/1.5BA (Sharonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/1.5BA home for rent in Sharonville, Ohio.

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 01:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Norwood
4033 Edwards Road - 6
4033 Edwards Road, Norwood, OH
Studio
$695
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located in the heart of Rookwood Exchange, this 3rd-floor apartment offers modern amenities integrated with vintage charm. Beautifully refurbished hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and bath. Water, trash, and sewer included. Avail July 8th.

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 01:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Reading
110 Koehler Ave., Apt. #6
110 Koehler Avenue, Reading, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
760 sqft
SNS Management is proud to present the Clearwater Apartments! Located in the heart of Reading, with easy access to I-75 and Ronald Reagan Highway. Across the street from the public library, and within walking distance to restaurants and retail.

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 01:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Norwood
4744 Ridgeway Ave.
4744 Ridgeway Avenue, Norwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
450 sqft
This cozy space is located on the 1st level of a 2 family home, on a no-outlet street.

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Ridge
3150 Schubert Avenue 3
3150 Schubert Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Charming, Spacious Apartment in Pleasant Ridge - Property Id: 308249 Charming, spacious, newly renovated 2BR/1BA apartment in popular Pleasant Ridge less than two blocks from all the restaurants, bars, and shops in the

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Silverton
6723 Highland Ave.
6723 Highland Avenue, Silverton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1950 sqft
6723 Highland Ave. Available 08/01/20 Not your average rental! Updated 4 bed 2 bath in Silverton - Not your average rental, this home was occupied by the home owner until recent relocation.

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 01:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Ridge
6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1
6250 Cortelyou Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
400 sqft
COMING SOON!! One bedroom, one bath apartment in "Up & Coming" Pleasant Ridge! Minutes from Losantiville Country Club, dining & entertainment. Coin laundry in building.

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 01:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Ridge
6300 Montgomery Road - 16
6300 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
COMING SOON! One and two-bedroom apartments right in the heart of charming Pleasant Ridge. These apartments are spacious and will be totally renovated.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Kennedy Heights
6265 Rogers Park Place
6265 Rogers Park Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
3358 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom 2 family in Kennedy Heights with an abundance of charm and original character. Over 1500 sqft!! Original hardwood floors. Large living room, dinning room, and kitchen (dishwasher included). Master bedroom has 2 closets.

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 01:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Ridge
6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5
6334 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
NO SECTION 8 and NO VOUCHERS, WE do not accept felonies or evictions of any kind.

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 01:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Elmwood Place
6013 Vine Street - 2F
6013 Vine Street, Elmwood Place, OH
Studio
$575
675 sqft
CUTE EFFICIENCY ABOVE RETAIL. THIS PROPERTY HAS BEEN RECENTLY RENOVATED. RENT INCLUDES WATER. PET FRIENDLY WITH PET FEES. WINDOW UNIT AIR CONDITIONING.

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 01:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Norwood
2539 Melrose Avenue - 2
2539 Melrose Ave, Norwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Great Location, Spacious and Clean! 2nd Fl unit~Hdwd thru out~large rooms~Dining room could be used as 3rd bdrm~back balcony~coin laundry in bsmt~off street parking~Right by 71 hgwy~Walk to Rookwood Commons! Great Location, Spacious and Clean! 2nd

1 of 7

Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
Kennedy Heights
6428 Montgomery Road
6428 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
Large Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath in Kennedy Heights. Refinished original hardwood floors, updated kitchen, lots of closet space. Heat and water are included. Onsite coin laundry. Garage parking. No pets.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Paddock Hills
977 Debbe Ln 1
977 Debbe Lane, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
Debbe Lane Apartments - Property Id: 254217 One bedroom one bath apartment available for rent in North Avondale located at 977 Debbe Lane. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of closet space, on-site coin operated laundry and off-street parking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 01:55 AM
1 Unit Available
New Burlington
2131 Roosevelt Avenue - 6
2131 Roosevelt Avenue, New Burlington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Serious Inquiries CALL 513-888-7312. Newly updated, spacious 2 bedroom townhouse apartment available in Mt.
Results within 10 miles of Wyoming
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
120 Units Available
Blue Ash
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
21 Units Available
Blue Ash
49Hundred
4900 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,460
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1296 sqft
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, large closets and beautiful paint selections. Community features Wi-Fi throughout, resort-style pool with cabanas, and a rooftop terrace.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
13 Units Available
Central Business District
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,005
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
63 Units Available
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wyoming, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wyoming renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

