3 bedroom apartments
108 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wyoming, OH
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
30 Vermont Avenue
30 Vermont Avenue, Wyoming, OH
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in prestigious Wyoming, Ohio.
24 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
1 Unit Available
Winston Lake
9084 Arrowhead Court
9084 Arrowhead Court, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2039 sqft
9084 Arrowhead Court Available 07/24/20 9084 Arrowhead Ct 3BR/1BA (Springfield Twp) - **Coming Soon** Stop by and see our Cozy 3BR/1BA home with a 1 car attached garage and has been completely updated with new windows, new roof, updated flooring,
$
33 Units Available
Woodlawn
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Contact for Availability
Forest Park
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1313 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.
1 Unit Available
Avondale
3564 Estes Pl First Flr
3564 Estes Place, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3 bed in Bond Hill - Property Id: 156559 Complete renovation - everything brand new - gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath first floor apt. No pets No Section 8 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
Sharonville
10915 Fernhill Drive,
10915 Fernhill Drive, Sharonville, OH
10915 Fernhill 4BR/1.5BA (Sharonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/1.5BA home for rent in Sharonville, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
Bond Hill
1335 Ryland Avenue,
1335 Ryland Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1335 Ryland Avenue, Available 07/17/20 1335 Ryland Ave 4BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** This 4BR/1.
1 Unit Available
North College Hill
6827 Greismer Avenue
6827 Greismer Avenue, North College Hill, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1874 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
Northside
4225 Virginia Avenue,
4225 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1184 sqft
4225 Virginia Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new windows, and an updated electrical and plumbing system.
1 Unit Available
Kennedy Heights
3647-3664 Northdale Place - 3655-1
3647 Northdale Pl, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1050 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath apartment. (Possible 4 bedroom) Updated paint and flooring. Laundry Room on-site. Heat, trash and water provided. Plenty of off-street parking. Owner accepting assistance programs.
1 Unit Available
Carthage
228 West 70th Street,
228 West 70th Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1244 sqft
228 West 70th Street, Available 07/24/20 228 West 70th St 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** We have a beautiful 3BR/2BA home located in Cincinnati that is almost ready for your move in! This home has an updated electrical and plumbing system, a
1 Unit Available
Northside
4269 Virginia Avenue,
4269 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
949 sqft
4269 Virginia 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
Silverton
6723 Highland Ave.
6723 Highland Avenue, Silverton, OH
6723 Highland Ave. Available 08/01/20 Not your average rental! Updated 4 bed 2 bath in Silverton - Not your average rental, this home was occupied by the home owner until recent relocation.
1 Unit Available
Sharonville
1482 Continental Drive
1482 Continental Drive, Sharonville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1080 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
Evendale
3098 Stanwin Place
3098 Stanwin Place, Evendale, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1107 sqft
Beautiful renovated single family home in friendly Evendale! Minutes from Summit Park and Blue Ash. Access to neighborhood pool and rec center, and an easy 15 minute drive downtown. Perfect for any type of renter!
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
9340 Comstock Drive
9340 Comstock Drive, Northbrook, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
Springdale
12128 Audie Court
12128 Audie Court, Springdale, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1364 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
750 Danbury Road
750 Danbury Road, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
New Burlington
10907 Maplehill Drive
10907 Maplehill Drive, New Burlington, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
650 Crenshaw Lane
650 Crenshaw Lane, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1534 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
11813 Hanover Road
11813 Hanover Road, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2216 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
Reading
1770 E Galbraith Road
1770 East Galbraith Road, Reading, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bed 2 Bath in Arlington Heights - We've converted this office space in to a fresh new updated 3 bed 2 full bath home. Great sized rooms, lots of closet space, fully updated kitchen, lots of parking space.
1 Unit Available
Winston Lake
9600 Wildbrook Lane
9600 Wildbrook Lane, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1537 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
