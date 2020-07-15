/
2 bedroom apartments
137 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wyoming, OH
Wyoming
119 Vermont Ave
119 Vermont Avenue, Wyoming, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
965 sqft
Located only steps from Vermont Primary school and within walking distance of shopping and restaurants. Features incl; New LVT and refinshed HW floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen and bath.
Wyoming
6 Rolling Hills Dr.
6 Rolling Hills Drive, Wyoming, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1740 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious tri-level condo in lovely Wyoming, OH - Property Id: 304840 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Condo with attached garage! New flooring and paint throughout most of the unit! Double pantry in Kitchen and all appliances stay.
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Lockland
Anna Marie Apartments
300 Hillside Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$699
641 sqft
Welcome to Anna Marie Apartments, a small three-story brick community in the Lockland neighborhood of Cincinnati. Here you'll enjoy a country-like setting but easy access to everything the city has to offer.
Finneytown
Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1104 sqft
Galbraith Pointe features fantastic outdoor features like a basketball court, play area for kids and pool. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans and abundant closet space. Near shopping and Ronald Reagan highway.
Hartwell
8222 Monon Avenue
8222 Monon Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
825 sqft
**THE BEST AND PREFERRED WAY TO CONTACT US IS THROUGH A MESSAGE, not the phone.
Woodlawn
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1047 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Mount Healthy
Lake of the Woods
1667 Lakenoll Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
869 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers assigned parking with guest parking. Swimming pool, clothes care centers, 24-hour maintenance, storage, 24-hour fitness and BBQ area also available. Units include complimentary heat, gas stove, disposal and large closets.
Forest Park
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$945
1055 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Pleasant Ridge
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
820 sqft
Bright apartments in secluded neighborhood. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Large personal patios. Community has guest parking and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. Near Pleasant Ridge Park.
Pleasant Ridge
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1102 sqft
Conveniently situated for the local University of Cincinnati and Kennedy Heights Park, this apartment complex promises 24-hr maintenance, off-street parking and swimming pool. Rooms include wheelchair access, extra storage and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.
Glendale
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.
Paddock Hills
Park Lane
4201 Victory Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Affordable living minutes from downtown Cincinnati. These high-rise homes offer covered parking, a community lounge and fitness center. Also discover the barbecue and picnic areas.
Pleasant Ridge
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$839
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
CobbleStone Grove
1 Westwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$821
924 sqft
Welcome To Cobblestone Grove Apartments In Fairfield Ohio Cobblestone Grove is not simply an apartment community; it is a lifestyle choice.
Woodlawn
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1024 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Mount Healthy
Compton Lake Village
7777 Compton Lake Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$890
880 sqft
Airy apartments a short walk from Arlington Memorial Gardens. Private lake with fountain. Units have fireplace and extra storage. Air conditioning. Community has laundry and swimming pool. Guest parking available.
Springdale
Carriage Court
11580 Olde Gate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
980 sqft
Close to I-75, these cable-ready homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has dry sauna, a swimming pool, and a clubhouse for residents.
Reading
110 Koehler Ave., Apt. #6
110 Koehler Avenue, Reading, OH
2 Bedrooms
$715
760 sqft
SNS Management is proud to present the Clearwater Apartments! Located in the heart of Reading, with easy access to I-75 and Ronald Reagan Highway. Across the street from the public library, and within walking distance to restaurants and retail.
Oakley
4960 Ridge Avenue
4960 Ridge Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
MOVE IN SPECIAL: Get 1/2 off your first 2 months rent with a 14 month lease. Totally remodeled, spacious 2 Bedroom. New kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. New flooring throughout, bathroom and all fixtures.
Pleasant Ridge
5729 Montgomery Road
5729 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Los Angeles style living...right here in Cincy! New Luxury Finishes designed and built by our Los Angeles based team. W/D in unit, stainless steel appliances, Fitness Center, Quartz Ctps, Dedicated Fiber WiFi. Available for immediate occupancy.
North Avondale
35 Merzen Ct
35 Merzen Court, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Spacious apartment near Clifton - Property Id: 155199 Spacious two bedroom near Clifton available immediately upon credit approval. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Elmwood Place
525 Oak Street
525 Oak Street, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Single Family - 2Br 2Ba In Elmwood (RLNE5880856)
Greenhills
4 Chalmers Ct
4 Chalmers Court, Greenhills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
950 sqft
Located next to Greenhills Plaza close to I-275. Near shopping, resturants and entertainment. Features incl; fresh paint, new LVT floors, updated kitchen with newer appliances.
