2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:49 PM
68 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wyoming, OH
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
6 Rolling Hills Dr.
6 Rolling Hills Drive, Wyoming, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1740 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious tri-level condo in lovely Wyoming, OH - Property Id: 304840 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Condo with attached garage! New flooring and paint throughout most of the unit! Double pantry in Kitchen and all appliances stay.
Results within 1 mile of Wyoming
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
2 Units Available
Finneytown
Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1104 sqft
Galbraith Pointe features fantastic outdoor features like a basketball court, play area for kids and pool. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans and abundant closet space. Near shopping and Ronald Reagan highway.
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
20 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Results within 5 miles of Wyoming
Last updated July 15 at 12:06 PM
11 Units Available
Woodlawn
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
32 Units Available
Woodlawn
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1047 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
2 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1102 sqft
Conveniently situated for the local University of Cincinnati and Kennedy Heights Park, this apartment complex promises 24-hr maintenance, off-street parking and swimming pool. Rooms include wheelchair access, extra storage and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Glendale
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
6 Units Available
Paddock Hills
Park Lane
4201 Victory Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Affordable living minutes from downtown Cincinnati. These high-rise homes offer covered parking, a community lounge and fitness center. Also discover the barbecue and picnic areas.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
CobbleStone Grove
1 Westwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$821
924 sqft
Welcome To Cobblestone Grove Apartments In Fairfield Ohio Cobblestone Grove is not simply an apartment community; it is a lifestyle choice.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Forest Park
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$945
1055 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
7 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Compton Lake Village
7777 Compton Lake Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$890
880 sqft
Airy apartments a short walk from Arlington Memorial Gardens. Private lake with fountain. Units have fireplace and extra storage. Air conditioning. Community has laundry and swimming pool. Guest parking available.
Last updated July 15 at 12:25 PM
2 Units Available
Springdale
Carriage Court
11580 Olde Gate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1040 sqft
Close to I-75, these cable-ready homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has dry sauna, a swimming pool, and a clubhouse for residents.
Last updated July 15 at 04:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Ridge
6210 Ridge Avenue
6210 Ridge Road, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$865
2 bed, 1.5 bath units in desirable Pleasant Ridge location. Close to business district and amenities. Unit features lots of storage throughout, off street parking, & private balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 04:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakley
5025 Barrows Avenue
5025 Barrow Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Preleaseing totally remodeled from top to bottom, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in coveted Oakley. Open floor plan, quartz counters, island, dishwasher, washer and dryer in unit, ceiling fans, and central ac. Units scheduled to be finished mid July.
Results within 10 miles of Wyoming
Last updated July 15 at 05:12 PM
Contact for Availability
Oakley
The Drexel at Oakley
3827 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
Contemporary living in the heart of Hyde Park, just minutes from all of Downtown Cincinnati. Gated community with a playground, fitness center, and a spa for residents.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
30 Units Available
Olde West Chester
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
98 Units Available
Central Business District
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
121 Units Available
Blue Ash
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
17 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
Last updated July 15 at 12:16 PM
18 Units Available
Central Business District
Sycamore Place
634 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1454 sqft
Located in a historic building close to Aronoff Center for the Arts. Spacious lofts and studios with unique architectural features and spectacular city views. On-site DVD library, tavern room, 24-hour fitness center and more.
Last updated July 15 at 12:35 PM
9 Units Available
Madisonville
Centennial Station
4209 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1026 sqft
Large pet-friendly apartments sandwiched between Hyde Park and Oakley in Cincinnati's Red Bank Corridor, close to major employers and cultural attractions. Rooms are fiber-optic internet ready. Basketball court, golf swing studio and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 12:06 PM
17 Units Available
Walnut Hills
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
28 Units Available
Kenwood
Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd, Kenwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1299 sqft
Near I-71 and Kenwood Towne Center mall. Variety of floor plans. Choose from multiple bathrooms, separate dining rooms, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and fireplaces. Community amenities include full-service bar, social director, gated entry.
Last updated July 15 at 12:12 PM
31 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1182 sqft
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
