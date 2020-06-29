Amenities
Newly Renovated/FULLY Furnished; Washington School - Property Id: 308970
You get a HOME by renting this place, not just a house! It has EVERYTHING you need! Chic & comfortable, this Newly Renovated & FULLY Furnished 2 BD/1 bath ranch home is
- Located at a quiet & safe neighborhood nearby Worthington downtown and Polaris Fashion Center
- Has a small backyard
- Brand new kitchen, bathroom, stainless-steel appliances, fully furnished & stocked with all the necessities including linen, bathroom and kitchen supplies
- ALL Utilities are included
- Minutes to highways I71, I315, I270, SR161, SR23; 1 mile to High Street with bus stops; Close to grocery stores such as Kroger & Fresh Thymes
- Worthington School! Walking distance to Elementary school and High School, close to parks!
- Monthly rental is welcome, or 3-6 month or yearly lease, we are flexible with your plans! House cleaning service can also be provided per your request for only $75, including changing linens. We are looking forward to providing you great service!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1166-eastfield-rd-worthington-oh/308970
