Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Newly Renovated/FULLY Furnished; Washington School - Property Id: 308981



You get a HOME by renting this place, not just a house! It has EVERYTHING you need! Chic & comfortable, this Newly Renovated & FULLY Furnished 2 BD/1 bath ranch home is

- Located at a quiet & safe neighborhood nearby Worthington downtown and Polaris Fashion Center

- Has a Basement & a small backyard

- Brand new kitchen, bathroom, stainless-steel appliances, fully furnished & stocked with all the necessities including linen, bathroom and kitchen supplies

- ALL Utilities are included

- Minutes to highways I71, I315, I270, SR161, SR23; 1 mile to High Street with bus stops; Close to grocery stores such as Kroger & Fresh Thymes

- Worthington School! Walking distance to Elementary school and High School, close to parks!

- Monthly rental is welcome, or 3-6 month or yearly lease, we are flexible with your plans! House cleaning service can also be provided per your request for only $75, including changing linens. We are looking forward to providing you great service!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1143-eastfield-rd-worthington-oh/308981

