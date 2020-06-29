All apartments in Worthington
1143 Eastfield Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1143 Eastfield Rd

1143 Eastfield Road · (770) 298-8642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Worthington
Location

1143 Eastfield Road, Worthington, OH 43085
Wilson Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Newly Renovated/FULLY Furnished; Washington School - Property Id: 308981

You get a HOME by renting this place, not just a house! It has EVERYTHING you need! Chic & comfortable, this Newly Renovated & FULLY Furnished 2 BD/1 bath ranch home is
- Located at a quiet & safe neighborhood nearby Worthington downtown and Polaris Fashion Center
- Has a Basement & a small backyard
- Brand new kitchen, bathroom, stainless-steel appliances, fully furnished & stocked with all the necessities including linen, bathroom and kitchen supplies
- ALL Utilities are included
- Minutes to highways I71, I315, I270, SR161, SR23; 1 mile to High Street with bus stops; Close to grocery stores such as Kroger & Fresh Thymes
- Worthington School! Walking distance to Elementary school and High School, close to parks!
- Monthly rental is welcome, or 3-6 month or yearly lease, we are flexible with your plans! House cleaning service can also be provided per your request for only $75, including changing linens. We are looking forward to providing you great service!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1143-eastfield-rd-worthington-oh/308981
Property Id 308981

(RLNE5942409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 Eastfield Rd have any available units?
1143 Eastfield Rd has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1143 Eastfield Rd have?
Some of 1143 Eastfield Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 Eastfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1143 Eastfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 Eastfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1143 Eastfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1143 Eastfield Rd offer parking?
No, 1143 Eastfield Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1143 Eastfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1143 Eastfield Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 Eastfield Rd have a pool?
No, 1143 Eastfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1143 Eastfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 1143 Eastfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 Eastfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1143 Eastfield Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1143 Eastfield Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1143 Eastfield Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
