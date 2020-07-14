All apartments in Wooster
Wooster, OH
Willowood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Willowood

1056 Mindy Lane · (330) 303-4360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1056 Mindy Lane, Wooster, OH 44691

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0808 · Avail. Aug 22

$603

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willowood.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
dishwasher
extra storage
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Willowood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Willowood is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the Wooster Area. Our well designed and aesthetically appealing floor plans incorporate studio, one and two bedroom layouts.Positioned a perfect distance in-between Columbus and Cleveland, educational and employment opportunities await you. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Willowood Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Wooster.The Wooster Area boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worships options all within close proximity to your new home. Willowood Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Wooster has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and conv

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 to check credit & criminal;
Deposit: $150 or $400
Move-in Fees: $100 hold/admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Water, sewer and trash is $47 for a studio, $57 for a 1 bed & $62 for 2 bedrooms.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willowood have any available units?
Willowood has a unit available for $603 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Willowood have?
Some of Willowood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willowood currently offering any rent specials?
Willowood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willowood pet-friendly?
Yes, Willowood is pet friendly.
Does Willowood offer parking?
Yes, Willowood offers parking.
Does Willowood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Willowood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Willowood have a pool?
No, Willowood does not have a pool.
Does Willowood have accessible units?
No, Willowood does not have accessible units.
Does Willowood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Willowood has units with dishwashers.
Does Willowood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Willowood has units with air conditioning.
