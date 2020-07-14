Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony dishwasher extra storage Property Amenities on-site laundry parking package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Willowood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Willowood is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the Wooster Area. Our well designed and aesthetically appealing floor plans incorporate studio, one and two bedroom layouts.Positioned a perfect distance in-between Columbus and Cleveland, educational and employment opportunities await you. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Willowood Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Wooster.The Wooster Area boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worships options all within close proximity to your new home. Willowood Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Wooster has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and conv