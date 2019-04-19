All apartments in Whitehall
966 Pierce Ave

966 Pierce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

966 Pierce Avenue, Whitehall, OH 43227

garage
air conditioning
2 bedroom home with garage, partially finished basement, central air, central heat. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 966 Pierce Ave have any available units?
966 Pierce Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitehall, OH.
Is 966 Pierce Ave currently offering any rent specials?
966 Pierce Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 966 Pierce Ave pet-friendly?
No, 966 Pierce Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitehall.
Does 966 Pierce Ave offer parking?
Yes, 966 Pierce Ave offers parking.
Does 966 Pierce Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 966 Pierce Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 966 Pierce Ave have a pool?
No, 966 Pierce Ave does not have a pool.
Does 966 Pierce Ave have accessible units?
No, 966 Pierce Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 966 Pierce Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 966 Pierce Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 966 Pierce Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 966 Pierce Ave has units with air conditioning.
