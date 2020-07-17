2825 Blue Rock Rd 6

Amenities

This spacious 1bd. apt. sits in a nice, quiet area which is located near all shopping outlets. This apartment has a nice, large livingroom area along with a diningroom area suited for a small table and chairs. This apt. also has a nice large walk-in closet in the bedroom and hallway, a new, remote start ac unit, and new carpet! The secured entrance with speaker accessibility allows for easy accessibility for quest . We look forward to helping you make this apartment you new home. Check us out on Facebook at or click below on website to have a direct link.

No Pets Allowed



