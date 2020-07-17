All apartments in White Oak
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2825 Blue Rock Rd 6

2825 Blue Rock Road · (513) 741-0240
Location

2825 Blue Rock Road, White Oak, OH 45239
White Oak East

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 6 · Avail. now

$595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Airyknolls - Property Id: 303495

This spacious 1bd. apt. sits in a nice, quiet area which is located near all shopping outlets. This apartment has a nice, large livingroom area along with a diningroom area suited for a small table and chairs. This apt. also has a nice large walk-in closet in the bedroom and hallway, a new, remote start ac unit, and new carpet! The secured entrance with speaker accessibility allows for easy accessibility for quest . We look forward to helping you make this apartment you new home. Check us out on Facebook at or click below on website to have a direct link.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2825-blue-rock-rd-cincinnati-oh-unit-6/303495
Property Id 303495

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5961880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

