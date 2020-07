Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center car wash area guest suite internet access online portal

Welcome to your new home. Resort-style living year-round is what you will experience at this gorgeous Westlake property. Sturbridge Square Apartments in Westlake, Ohio is a luxurious community offering a wooded setting and serene atmosphere. Every detail of this community has been planned for your living comfort, from the extraordinary apartment features to the wide range of recreational activities. Sturbridge Square Apartments offers the difference between living and living well.