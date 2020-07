Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup extra storage oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center conference room clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving accessible

The Woods at Polaris Parkway, located in scenic Westerville, OH, is the perfect retreat for our residents. Our apartments and townhomes feature modern conveniences and luxury amenities. You will have an array of open-concept floor plans from which to choose. Get in a heart-pumping workout in our 24-hour fitness center, take a dip in our swimming pool, or take a stroll on our lush and well-maintained grounds. Here you will experience the ultimate in convenience. Shopping, dining, and entertainment are within walking distance, and major highways are easily accessible. We are a pet-friendly community and your furry family member will enjoy the fenced in Paw Park. Contact us today to learn more!