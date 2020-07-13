The Ravines at Rocky Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar concierge 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments e-payments fire pit guest parking media room online portal pool table

Tour Our Community



You can live in Luxury today at our BRAND NEW Community! Rocky Ridge is situated on the border of Westerville and New Albany with tons of green space. With 6 floorplans to choose from, you are sure to find what you are looking for! Be proud of where you call home and treat yourself to brand new! Each home comes fully equipped with appliances, 1 or 2 bathrooms, spacious closets, washer and dryer connections, all electric utilities, white woodwork and 2 panel doors, satin nickel fixtures and much much more! Stop by today and reserve your new home!