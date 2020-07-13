The Ravines at Rocky Ridge

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50.00 per person
Deposit: $500 to one months rent - Based on credit and rental history
Move-in Fees: $99.00 Administration Fee due at time of Applying
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350 for the 1st pet - $150 for each additional pet
limit: 3
rent: $35 a month per pet
restrictions: 200 lbs weight limit - combined. Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Staffordshire Terriers, Sharpeis, Wolf Hybrids or in any combinations of Mixed Breeds