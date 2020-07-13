All apartments in Westerville
Find more places like The Ravines at Rocky Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westerville, OH
/
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

The Ravines at Rocky Ridge

5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr · (614) 845-7309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: FREEAPP - Free App - $50.00 off for each applicant
Browse Similar Places
Westerville
See all
West Albany
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH 43081
West Albany

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6307 · Avail. Aug 31

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit 5698 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5614 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,012

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

Unit 6405 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 933 sqft

Unit 6417 · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 933 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ravines at Rocky Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
media room
online portal
pool table
.video-container {position:relative;padding-bottom:56.25%;padding-top:0px;height:0;overflow:hidden;}
.video-container iframe {position:absolute;top:0;left: 0;width:100%;height:100%;}

Tour Our Community

You can live in Luxury today at our BRAND NEW Community! Rocky Ridge is situated on the border of Westerville and New Albany with tons of green space. With 6 floorplans to choose from, you are sure to find what you are looking for! Be proud of where you call home and treat yourself to brand new! Each home comes fully equipped with appliances, 1 or 2 bathrooms, spacious closets, washer and dryer connections, all electric utilities, white woodwork and 2 panel doors, satin nickel fixtures and much much more! Stop by today and reserve your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50.00 per person
Deposit: $500 to one months rent - Based on credit and rental history
Move-in Fees: $99.00 Administration Fee due at time of Applying
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350 for the 1st pet - $150 for each additional pet
limit: 3
rent: $35 a month per pet
restrictions: 200 lbs weight limit - combined. Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Staffordshire Terriers, Sharpeis, Wolf Hybrids or in any combinations of Mixed Breeds
Parking Details: Open parking. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ravines at Rocky Ridge have any available units?
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge has 7 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Ravines at Rocky Ridge have?
Some of The Ravines at Rocky Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ravines at Rocky Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FREEAPP - Free App - $50.00 off for each applicant
Is The Ravines at Rocky Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ravines at Rocky Ridge is pet friendly.
Does The Ravines at Rocky Ridge offer parking?
Yes, The Ravines at Rocky Ridge offers parking.
Does The Ravines at Rocky Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Ravines at Rocky Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ravines at Rocky Ridge have a pool?
Yes, The Ravines at Rocky Ridge has a pool.
Does The Ravines at Rocky Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, The Ravines at Rocky Ridge has accessible units.
Does The Ravines at Rocky Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Ravines at Rocky Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does The Ravines at Rocky Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Ravines at Rocky Ridge has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Ravines at Rocky Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Garratt by Cortland
5415 Turtle Station Way
Westerville, OH 43081
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd
Westerville, OH 43081
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr
Westerville, OH 43082
Fairway Lakes
5191 Fairway Lakes Dr
Westerville, OH 43081
Kensington Grove Apartment Homes
4800 Lake Forest Blvd
Westerville, OH 43081
Townes at West Albany
6252 Brassie Ave
Westerville, OH 43081
Blendon Square Townhomes
5411 Woodvale Ct
Westerville, OH 43081
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd
Westerville, OH 43082

Similar Pages

Westerville 2 BedroomsWesterville Apartments with Balcony
Westerville Dog Friendly ApartmentsWesterville Pet Friendly Places
Westerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OH
Pataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Otterbein UniversityCentral Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and DesignNorth Central State College
Franklin University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity