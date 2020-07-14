All apartments in Westerville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Ravines at Westar

799 Warwick Dr · (614) 412-1774
Location

799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH 43082

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 598-204 · Avail. now

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 592-106 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 546-306 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 795-202 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Unit 587-201 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Unit 587-202 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ravines at Westar.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
concierge
internet access
internet cafe
Welcome to The Ravines at Westar, a breathtaking residential community that offers spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes that provide the luxury lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of. Our apartments in Westerville, Ohio have been thoughtfully designed for optimal comfort and contain a range of conveniences and amenities that are meant to make your everyday life a breeze.

As a resident of The Ravines at Westar, you’ll not only have access to fantastic in-home features, but will also have a range of community-wide amenities to use, including a saltwater pool and fitness center. These beautiful apartments in Westerville, Ohio offer plenty to keep you at home, but if you’re in need of a day out, you’ll find great dining, shopping and entertainment options in the Westerville area and beyond.

Get in touch with our leasing staff today to learn more about everyday life in our luxury apartments in Westerville, Ohio. Let us help you see how a new home at The Ravines at Westar can be your

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300-$400
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; detached garage: $90/month; Attached garage: included w/ units. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ravines at Westar have any available units?
Ravines at Westar has 20 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ravines at Westar have?
Some of Ravines at Westar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ravines at Westar currently offering any rent specials?
Ravines at Westar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ravines at Westar pet-friendly?
Yes, Ravines at Westar is pet friendly.
Does Ravines at Westar offer parking?
Yes, Ravines at Westar offers parking.
Does Ravines at Westar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ravines at Westar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ravines at Westar have a pool?
Yes, Ravines at Westar has a pool.
Does Ravines at Westar have accessible units?
No, Ravines at Westar does not have accessible units.
Does Ravines at Westar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ravines at Westar has units with dishwashers.
Does Ravines at Westar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ravines at Westar has units with air conditioning.
