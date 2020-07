Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning w/d hookup ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system clubhouse hot tub playground trash valet

Blendon Square Townhomes is your personal retreat located on two private wooded ravines. Our rustic two-bedroom brick townhomes, each with a full basement and enclosed patio, were planned with your total comfort in mind. Located at the intersection of Route 161 and I-270, just minutes north of Easton, you'll discover suburban elegance in a convenient location. Retreat to a lifestyle where our professional, courteous staff delivers the service and comfort you require.