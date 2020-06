Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room

Welcome to The Ravines at Westar, a beautiful residential community that offers spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes that provide the luxury lifestyle you've always dreamed of. The Evagraven is a spacious floor plan with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 2 bed 2.5 bath. The community is located in Oletangy schools and features a clubhouse with pool, fitness center, community room and theater. Rent amounts change daily. Call for current amounts.