727 Pointview Drive.

Amenities
**$2100/month for fully furnished home including all utilities. Just bring a suitcase! Home includes all furniture, linens and cookware. Short or long-term leases available for fully furnished home.**
Welcome home to this bright and cozy ranch in a quiet, friendly neighborhood. You will be close to parks, schools, grocery stores, Uptown Westerville and Otterbein University. Enjoy weekends exploring historic Westerville or take a short drive to downtown Columbus.
Westerville Schools. Large, fenced backyard. Storage shed. 1-car garage. Extra large driveway. Central A/C. Washer and Dryer included. Wood and tile flooring. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. Large master suite. All for less than $1700/month (unfurnished).
FEATURES
- 1-car garage
- Central A/C
- W/D included
- Large fenced back yard
- Storage shed
- Westerville Schools
LIVING SPACE
- Hardwood Flooring
- Master Suite
- Option for furnished or unfurnished
KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
PET POLICY
- Negotiable
SECTION 8
- No
RENT
- $2100/month furnished including all utilities
- $1695/month unfurnished not including utilities
QUALIFICATIONS
All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:
1) No Evictions in the last 3 years
2) Criminal history
3) Credit history
4) Total household income at least 3x rent amount
Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.
**If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification.