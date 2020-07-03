727 Pointview Drive.

Amenities

**$2100/month for fully furnished home including all utilities. Just bring a suitcase! Home includes all furniture, linens and cookware. Short or long-term leases available for fully furnished home.**



Welcome home to this bright and cozy ranch in a quiet, friendly neighborhood. You will be close to parks, schools, grocery stores, Uptown Westerville and Otterbein University. Enjoy weekends exploring historic Westerville or take a short drive to downtown Columbus.



Westerville Schools. Large, fenced backyard. Storage shed. 1-car garage. Extra large driveway. Central A/C. Washer and Dryer included. Wood and tile flooring. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. Large master suite. All for less than $1700/month (unfurnished).



FEATURES

- 1-car garage

- Central A/C

- W/D included

- Large fenced back yard

- Storage shed

- Westerville Schools



LIVING SPACE

- Hardwood Flooring

- Master Suite

- Option for furnished or unfurnished



KITCHEN

- Range

- Refrigerator

- Dishwasher

- Microwave



PET POLICY

- Negotiable



SECTION 8

- No



RENT

- $2100/month furnished including all utilities

- $1695/month unfurnished not including utilities



QUALIFICATIONS



All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:



1) No Evictions in the last 3 years



2) Criminal history



3) Credit history



4) Total household income at least 3x rent amount



Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.



**If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification.