Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

727 Pointview Drive

727 Pointview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

727 Pointview Drive, Westerville, OH 43081

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**$2100/month for fully furnished home including all utilities. Just bring a suitcase! Home includes all furniture, linens and cookware. Short or long-term leases available for fully furnished home.**

Welcome home to this bright and cozy ranch in a quiet, friendly neighborhood. You will be close to parks, schools, grocery stores, Uptown Westerville and Otterbein University. Enjoy weekends exploring historic Westerville or take a short drive to downtown Columbus.

Westerville Schools. Large, fenced backyard. Storage shed. 1-car garage. Extra large driveway. Central A/C. Washer and Dryer included. Wood and tile flooring. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. Large master suite. All for less than $1700/month (unfurnished).

FEATURES
- 1-car garage
- Central A/C
- W/D included
- Large fenced back yard
- Storage shed
- Westerville Schools

LIVING SPACE
- Hardwood Flooring
- Master Suite
- Option for furnished or unfurnished

KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- Microwave

PET POLICY
- Negotiable

SECTION 8
- No

RENT
- $2100/month furnished including all utilities
- $1695/month unfurnished not including utilities

QUALIFICATIONS

All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:

1) No Evictions in the last 3 years

2) Criminal history

3) Credit history

4) Total household income at least 3x rent amount

Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.

**If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

