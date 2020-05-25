All apartments in Westerville
Last updated July 1 2020 at 7:46 PM

68 Merlin Drive

68 Merlin Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2029721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

68 Merlin Drive, Westerville, OH 43081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 990 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Now Leasing!!! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo. This Property Has An Updated Kitchen Appliances Include: Fridge, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave. The Large Living room Area Allows Access To The Private Patio. First Floor Includes A Half Bath And Additional Closet Space. Upper Level Offers 2 Large Bedrooms, Full Bath With Washer/Dryer Hook Ups. This Property Is A Must See..
No Pets Allowed.

For More Information Check Out The Website At www.rentals2020.com or Contact Cynthia Dawson At 614-538-1717 ext 112
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Merlin Drive have any available units?
68 Merlin Drive has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 68 Merlin Drive have?
Some of 68 Merlin Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Merlin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
68 Merlin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Merlin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 68 Merlin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westerville.
Does 68 Merlin Drive offer parking?
No, 68 Merlin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 68 Merlin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Merlin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Merlin Drive have a pool?
No, 68 Merlin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 68 Merlin Drive have accessible units?
No, 68 Merlin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Merlin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 Merlin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Merlin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Merlin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
