36 Keene Drive
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

36 Keene Drive

36 Keene Drive · No Longer Available
Location

36 Keene Drive, Westerville, OH 43081

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Freshly painted and updated ranch style home in the Annehurst East community in Westerville! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit has an open great room with vaulted ceilings. Main level also includes 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Finished lower level has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with egress window. Plus has an additional family room, laundry room, and large storage room. New vinyl plank flooring and fresh modern colored paint throughout. 1 car attached garage adds storage space plus a back patio for entertaining! Located off Cleveland Avenue, close to St. Ann's Hospital, Chase, Polaris, etc. Don't miss out on this one!

Westerville City Schools

Sorry, no pets

1 year minimum lease. $1,295/month, $1,295 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application. Full security deposit due within 48 hours of application approval.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Keene Drive have any available units?
36 Keene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westerville, OH.
What amenities does 36 Keene Drive have?
Some of 36 Keene Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Keene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
36 Keene Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Keene Drive pet-friendly?
No, 36 Keene Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westerville.
Does 36 Keene Drive offer parking?
Yes, 36 Keene Drive offers parking.
Does 36 Keene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Keene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Keene Drive have a pool?
No, 36 Keene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 36 Keene Drive have accessible units?
No, 36 Keene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Keene Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Keene Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Keene Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Keene Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
