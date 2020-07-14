36 Keene Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Freshly painted and updated ranch style home in the Annehurst East community in Westerville! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit has an open great room with vaulted ceilings. Main level also includes 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Finished lower level has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with egress window. Plus has an additional family room, laundry room, and large storage room. New vinyl plank flooring and fresh modern colored paint throughout. 1 car attached garage adds storage space plus a back patio for entertaining! Located off Cleveland Avenue, close to St. Ann's Hospital, Chase, Polaris, etc. Don't miss out on this one!



Westerville City Schools



Sorry, no pets



1 year minimum lease. $1,295/month, $1,295 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application. Full security deposit due within 48 hours of application approval.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.