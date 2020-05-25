160 N State St

Amenities
3Bed 1Bath 2 Car Garage, Close to Westerville Schools - $1495/month
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 Car Garage
Over 2300 sq ft
Close to Otterbein University and walking distance to uptown Westerville
Fridge/Stove/Dishwasher & A/C, Wrap Around Porch Over Looks 1/4 Acre
Gas: Columbia Gas
Electric/Water & Sewer/Trash: Westerville Utilities. Tenant responsible.
Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount . On The Job for 6 Months or More..
DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.
Amenities: Pet Friendly-Conditional-Breed Restrictions, $50/Mo Per Pet or $500 1 time fee per pet
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
