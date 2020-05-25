All apartments in Westerville
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

160 N State St

160 North State Street · No Longer Available
Location

160 North State Street, Westerville, OH 43081

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3Bed 1Bath 2 Car Garage, Close to Westerville Schools - $1495/month
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 Car Garage
Over 2300 sq ft

Close to Otterbein University and walking distance to uptown Westerville

Fridge/Stove/Dishwasher & A/C, Wrap Around Porch Over Looks 1/4 Acre

Gas: Columbia Gas
Electric/Water & Sewer/Trash: Westerville Utilities. Tenant responsible.

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount . On The Job for 6 Months or More..

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Amenities: Pet Friendly-Conditional-Breed Restrictions, $50/Mo Per Pet or $500 1 time fee per pet
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

