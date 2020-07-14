Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground bbq/grill garage parking

The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air conditioning, and more. Located in West Carrollton, OH, The Voyageur provides its residents with the feeling of a small town, while only being a short drive to the downtown Dayton! Residents of The Voyageur truly get the best of both worlds. Portable Housing Vouchers Accepted! *Select homes at The Voyageur participate in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.