The Voyageur
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:57 AM

The Voyageur

841 Gawain Cir · (833) 619-0288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

841 Gawain Cir, West Carrollton, OH 45449

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1756C · Avail. now

$643

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 911 · Avail. now

$898

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 903 · Avail. Aug 12

$966

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Voyageur.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
garage
parking
The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air conditioning, and more. Located in West Carrollton, OH, The Voyageur provides its residents with the feeling of a small town, while only being a short drive to the downtown Dayton! Residents of The Voyageur truly get the best of both worlds. Portable Housing Vouchers Accepted! *Select homes at The Voyageur participate in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 pet pet/due at time of move-in (refundable)
fee: $150 per pet/due at time of move-in (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Voyageur have any available units?
The Voyageur has 3 units available starting at $643 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Voyageur have?
Some of The Voyageur's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Voyageur currently offering any rent specials?
The Voyageur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Voyageur pet-friendly?
Yes, The Voyageur is pet friendly.
Does The Voyageur offer parking?
Yes, The Voyageur offers parking.
Does The Voyageur have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Voyageur offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Voyageur have a pool?
No, The Voyageur does not have a pool.
Does The Voyageur have accessible units?
No, The Voyageur does not have accessible units.
Does The Voyageur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Voyageur has units with dishwashers.
Does The Voyageur have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Voyageur has units with air conditioning.
