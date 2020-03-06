407 So. Blackhoof Street, #20

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill media room

Affordable senior ground floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. All appliances included, and rent includes all utilities and standard cable. Enjoy the private community courtyard with BBQ and umbrella covered tables, herb and flower gardens. Coin operated laundry room, indoor mailbox, large community room with kitchen, and off street parking, 24/7 CCTV security and secure entry system. Onsite management office. Easy walk to downtown Wapakoneta stores, theater, county and city offices.

Pets welcomed with management approval -Restrictions and additional fees/deposit apply. Must meet LIHTC income limits.

Once the Blume High School. the building was renovated in 1995 into apartments.The building offers units for seniors aged 55 or older as well as family living. Blume Alumni offers affordable housing for seniors, while Sunrise offers families affordable housing. Rent includes all utilities, standard cable and trash removal with recycling. We are pet friendly with restrictions, so be sure to inquire for more information. There is a private courtyard for seniors with a BBQ, and Sunrise residents may enjoy the private picnic patio with a BBQ.



Many of the units still have remnants of the old high school as features and offer high ceilings, large sunny windows, indoor mailboxes. off street parking, and secure entry with 24/7 video surveillance. The Armstrong Community room is available for family functions and community events. Coin operating affordable laundry rooms provide affordable onsite laundry machines.



The upper floors are serviced by a central elevator and stairs. The Auglaize County Council on Aging provides door to door transportation for senior residents. The property is smoke free, as are all units. An outdoor smoking area is available for smokers. On site management office and 24/7 maintenance. Enjoy community functions such as monthly potluck dinners, weekly Quick Fit exercise classes, OSU Health and Nutrition workshops and more!



Located close to downtown shopping, movie theatre, library and county offices, there are many conviences right outside our doors.