405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32
405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32

405 South Blackhoof Street · (419) 738-4776
Location

405 South Blackhoof Street, Wapakoneta, OH 45895

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
media room
Family living at its best. Sunny and private garden style 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Bedrooms are separated by large living room where morning sun warms the polished-sealed concrete floors. Open concept kitchen, dining and living room. Enjoy the picnic patio with BBQ grill, picnic tables, bird feeders, herb and flower gardens leading to designated smoking areas. Coin operated laundry room, indoor mailboxes, off street parking, 24/7 CCTV, secure entry system. Easy walk to downtown Wapakoneta stores, theater, county and city offices. Pets welcomed up to 30 lbs. with management approval (additional fees and deposits apply). Smoke free unit with designated outdoor smoking area.
Once the Blume High School. the building was renovated in 1995 into apartments.The building offers units for seniors aged 55 or older as well as family living. Blume Alumni offers affordable housing for seniors, while Sunrise offers families affordable housing. Rent includes all utilities, standard cable and trash removal with recycling. We are pet friendly with restrictions, so be sure to inquire for more information. There is a private courtyard for seniors with a BBQ, and Sunrise residents may enjoy the private picnic patio with a BBQ.

Many of the units still have remnants of the old high school as features and offer high ceilings, large sunny windows, indoor mailboxes. off street parking, and secure entry with 24/7 video surveillance. The Armstrong Community room is available for family functions and community events. Coin operating affordable laundry rooms provide affordable onsite laundry machines.

The upper floors are serviced by a central elevator and stairs. The Auglaize County Council on Aging provides door to door transportation for senior residents. The property is smoke free, as are all units. An outdoor smoking area is available for smokers. On site management office and 24/7 maintenance. Enjoy community functions such as monthly potluck dinners, weekly Quick Fit exercise classes, OSU Health and Nutrition workshops and more!

Located close to downtown shopping, movie theatre, library and county offices, there are many conviences right outside our doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32 have any available units?
405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32 has a unit available for $730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32 have?
Some of 405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32 currently offering any rent specials?
405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32 pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32 is pet friendly.
Does 405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32 offer parking?
Yes, 405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32 does offer parking.
Does 405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32 have a pool?
No, 405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32 does not have a pool.
Does 405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32 have accessible units?
Yes, 405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32 has accessible units.
Does 405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32 have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32 has units with air conditioning.
