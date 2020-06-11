405 So. Blackhoof Street, #32

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill media room

Family living at its best. Sunny and private garden style 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Bedrooms are separated by large living room where morning sun warms the polished-sealed concrete floors. Open concept kitchen, dining and living room. Enjoy the picnic patio with BBQ grill, picnic tables, bird feeders, herb and flower gardens leading to designated smoking areas. Coin operated laundry room, indoor mailboxes, off street parking, 24/7 CCTV, secure entry system. Easy walk to downtown Wapakoneta stores, theater, county and city offices. Pets welcomed up to 30 lbs. with management approval (additional fees and deposits apply). Smoke free unit with designated outdoor smoking area.

Once the Blume High School. the building was renovated in 1995 into apartments.The building offers units for seniors aged 55 or older as well as family living. Blume Alumni offers affordable housing for seniors, while Sunrise offers families affordable housing. Rent includes all utilities, standard cable and trash removal with recycling. We are pet friendly with restrictions, so be sure to inquire for more information. There is a private courtyard for seniors with a BBQ, and Sunrise residents may enjoy the private picnic patio with a BBQ.



Many of the units still have remnants of the old high school as features and offer high ceilings, large sunny windows, indoor mailboxes. off street parking, and secure entry with 24/7 video surveillance. The Armstrong Community room is available for family functions and community events. Coin operating affordable laundry rooms provide affordable onsite laundry machines.



The upper floors are serviced by a central elevator and stairs. The Auglaize County Council on Aging provides door to door transportation for senior residents. The property is smoke free, as are all units. An outdoor smoking area is available for smokers. On site management office and 24/7 maintenance. Enjoy community functions such as monthly potluck dinners, weekly Quick Fit exercise classes, OSU Health and Nutrition workshops and more!



Located close to downtown shopping, movie theatre, library and county offices, there are many conviences right outside our doors.